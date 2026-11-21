A situation that threatened to derail MiLaysia Fulwiley’s season at LSU has taken a significant turn. Prosecutors have reportedly dropped all felony charges against the guard following her arrest in Baton Rouge, but while the legal development offers a major change, Fulwiley’s first official update since the arrest focuses on accountability to the officers, LSU, and her family.

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“Saturday night ended in a situation that never should have happened, and my posts afterward made it worse,” Fulwiley said in a press release from LSU Athletics, posted to X by reporter Talia Goodman.

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“For that, I owe an apology to the officers involved and everyone who calls themselves a Tiger. I also want to apologize to my family and all those who love and support me. People see the purple and gold before they see me, and I want to carry myself in a way that’s worthy of it, on the court and off. Rules and laws apply to everyone, including the instructions of officers working a game night in Baton Rouge. I respect the job those officers do, and I’ll let the legal process run its course. My focus is doing what this program asks of me and earning back the trust of the people who count on me.”

Her update comes after East Baton Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore dropped both felony charges against Fulwiley: aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

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However, she still faces misdemeanor charges for fleeing from an officer, resisting an officer, and disobeying police officers. Notably, these counts are referred to as diversion, which allows defendants to have charges dismissed upon completing certain conditions.

According to Goodman’s post, the District Attorney said that MiLaysia Fulwiley would be allowed to go through a pretrial diversion program. The incident itself occurred last week.

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According to reporters, MiLaysia Fulwiley was stopped by officers when she was driving through dense traffic. After showing her license, she was asked to reverse her vehicle, but she instead drove forward, allegedly hitting an officer with her car before driving off through a parking lot.

She was later stopped by another officer after a chase, then was arrested.

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Following her arrest, she took to X to dispute the allegations, adding that the cops were “lying” about what happened.

“I would NEVER in my life hit a police ! WHY would i hit a police and run knowing who i am and what i do! PLEASE DONT BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!,” she said in the first post.

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“nah the cop is literally lying i didn’t hit him at all,” she later added. Both posts were deleted within an hour.

While the misdemeanor charges still need MiLaysia Fulwiley to complete the diversion process, the latest development has removed the most serious charges from the case.