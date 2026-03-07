“I Want To Be Just Like Her”: Azzi Fudd Makes Surprising Sarah Strong Admission

In a locker room full of future pros, it’s rare for a projected No. 1 pick to admit they want to be just like a teammate. But for UConn’s Azzi Fudd, that’s exactly the case with sophomore phenom Sarah Strong. But what surprised many wasn’t just their chemistry; it was Fudd’s candid admission about the Sophomore phenom.

During a media appearance, Fudd opened up about how her relationship with Strong has grown over the past year. And in doing so, she didn’t hesitate to put the spotlight squarely on her teammate.

“I feel like our chemistry has really gotten stronger on and off the court. I tell her all the time, I want to be just like her. ‘Sarah, you’re the best player I’ve ever played with. I want to be just like you.’ And so I’m like, ‘Okay, Sarah, what should I do here? What I do here, help me, teach me.’”

For a veteran scorer like Azzi Fudd, the statement raised eyebrows. She herself is one of the most dominant players and is widely considered the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. But the Huskies guard made it clear that the admiration comes from seeing Strong’s game up close every day.

“I feel like we just have a better understanding of each other. Where last year we played together, we didn’t play as much to the main game together. So this year, learning how to play with her, to play off of her, use her screens, know where she likes to pop when she likes to roll, where she likes to catch the ball. That’s been a lot of fun to learn because she is, like I said, the best player I have ever played.”

And if Strong’s numbers this season are any indication, Fudd’s praise isn’t an exaggeration.

In the 2025-26 NCAA season, Strong has produced one of the most efficient runs in the country. Key highlights from her campaign include:

Named National Player of the Year by The Athletic.

Leads UConn in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

Averaging 18.6 points per game on 59.5% shooting.

Recorded double-digit scoring in 44 straight games.

Became the third-fastest player in UConn history to reach 1,000 career points, hitting the milestone in just 59 games.

But beyond the individual accolades, it’s the way Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd complement each other that has elevated their team’s offense. Where they have essentially become the Huskies’ dual playmaking hub.

While Fudd remains one of the most dangerous perimeter shooters in the country, ranking second nationally in made three-pointers, Strong’s presence in the paint forces defenses to collapse. That inside gravity routinely frees Fudd on the perimeter, creating a constant inside-out threat that few teams have been able to slow down.

And that connection has only strengthened as the season has progressed.

Sarah Strong Celebrates Azzi Fudd’s Latest Milestone Amid UConn’s Dominant Run

The admiration clearly runs both ways.

Recently, Fudd added another major milestone to her bag off the court after signing an NIL deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand. With that move, the UConn star joined a select group of Huskies legends, including Maya Moore and Napheesa Collier, who have been associated with the brand.

And among the first people to celebrate the announcement was none other than Strong.

The sophomore forward shared her excitement on social media shortly after the deal was revealed. She shared a post of Azzi Fudd on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Ate down.”

While their chemistry is undeniable, what continues to leave the fans in awe is the mutual support and respect between the two stars, something that has become increasingly evident throughout UConn’s remarkable season.

The Huskies finished the regular season 31–0 (20–0 in the Big East) and currently sit as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country while riding one of the longest winning streaks in Division I.

With the postseason now underway and the Big East Tournament beginning at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Huskies’ championship ambitions remain firmly intact. And if their on-court chemistry continues to grow the way it has all season, the Fudd–Strong partnership could once again play a defining role in UConn’s title chase.