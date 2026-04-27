Ice Brady Heads to New Destination After Injury-Plagued UConn Season

The shelf life of Ice Brady’s “surreal” experience of playing at Storrs has officially been cut short. Nearly two weeks after entering the transfer portal, Brady has announced her new home, moving further south in the nation to continue her collegiate career after a tumultuous injury-laden stretch with the UConn Huskies.

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In an Instagram post on Sunday, Brady announced she would continue her college eligibility with the Florida State Seminoles. In the post, Brady shared a picture in a Seminoles red-and-maroon jersey, moving on from the regular navy blue and white she had worn all these years. “New beginnings,” the caption of her post read.

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Being a No.5 recruit of the 2022 class, expectations were high for Brady as she came into the Geno Auriemma-coached program. On paper, she was in the program for 4 years, but success never materialized on the court. Injuries formed the major nemesis behind her disturbing years at Storrs. Even before Brady stepped in for her freshman season with UConn, she dislocated her right patella.

It forced her to redshirt her entire freshman season before tipping off her career at the program in the 2023-24 season. In the subsequent two years, Brady logged quality minutes, delivering crucial performances off the bench, including the 2024 Big East Championship finals, where her 13 points and 8 rebounds sealed the deal against Georgetown. In these two seasons, Brady played a combined 71 games, while scoring at an average of 4.5 and 3.6 points per game across these two seasons.

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Although she couldn’t establish herself as a starter in the roster alongside the likes of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, her career was actually moving forward till the 2025-26 season tipoff. The UConn forward played just a couple of games in the season before feeling an inflammation in her right knee. Subsequently, she suffered a knee injury and redshirted the season again, as she had played fewer than 30% of the season’s games.

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Head coach Auriemma had hinted in February that Brady might be out for “a long rehab.” For her return, Brady hasn’t provided a specific timeline. But with the season still having a long time to tip off, Brady will have substantial time to come back fit and revive her collegiate career in a new team and in a different ACC conference. Besides Brady, Auriemma’s program has also lost Ayanna Patterson to Kentucky in the portal, leading to a double blow for the team.

The transfer of course gives Ice Brady an opportunity to play for more minutes and potentially become a starter in the next two seasons to come. But it will also challenge in her ways in making that shift from the Big East conference to the ACC. Furthermore, the opportunity isn’t just restricted to the player as the Florida State Seminoles will also have its own share of benefits from the portal.

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Ice Brady’s Arrival Can Be a Major Game Changer for Florida State Seminoles

While Brady’s departure is a major loss for UConn’s frontcourt, the transfer has opened an array of opportunities for Florida State. For context, the Seminoles had a forgettable 2025-26 season, during which they failed to qualify for any postseason tournaments. On top of that, the program also lost several of its senior players: Amaya Bonner, Sydney Bowles, Jasmine Shavers, and Allie Kubek.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship Practice-Connecticut Apr 5, 2025 Tampa, FL, USA UConn Huskies forward Ice Brady 25 practices before the NCAA Womans Final at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250405_nrs_fo8_0078

With such a void left by these departures, Brady’s arrival in the program comes as a breath of fresh air for the Seminoles. The only thing holding Brady back is her body. If she managed to be fit for the two remaining years of her college eligibility with the Seminoles, she can single-handedly raise the ceiling of the team. Now, from a skill set perspective, there’s no doubt that Ice Brady is second to none. With great prowess on the boards and great shooting precision (46.2% across her Husky career), Brady truly stands as a forward with true guard-like skill sets.

Her partnership with sophomore Sole Williams would have been one to watch out for in the upcoming season. But Williams had decided to enter the transfer portal a few weeks back. She did enter the portal, but hasn’t announced her commitment yet. Some sources also say she has withdrawn her name from consideration to play for the Seminoles.

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All in all, uncertainty looms high over Williams’ availability for Florida State as well. But the good news, along with Brady’s arrival, is that the Seminoles also have a top-rated recruiting class, featuring four-star recruits Chamiah Francis, Missy Odom, and Asia Lee. This will also mark a great shift in the roster dynamics around her. From playing with top established players at Storrs, Brady will have to compete with upcoming talents in the 2026-27.

It will be interesting to see how Brady fits her way through in the squad. What are your thoughts on Ice Brady’s decision to sign with Florida State? Do let us know in the comments.