“If There’s a Judge That Will Let My 2024 Team Come Back”: Dan Hurley Makes Blunt Admission Before NCAA Title Game

For Dan Hurley, the stakes and the pressure haven’t ever affected him, but the upcoming Championship game against Michigan seems to be an exception in this regard. Against all odds, the UConn Huskies are aiming for their third National title in four years, but they will be up against a team that is blowing out opponents for fun, prompting Hurley to make an interesting admission.

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Speaking in a recent pre-game press conference, Hurley heaped praise on Dusty May’s Wolverines, emphasizing their physicality and the overall impact these players put on the opposition on the court, while cheekily commenting that he wonders if he could have his 2023-24 team on board for just the Championship game.

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“Just checking to see if there is a judge that will let my 24 team come back to Indie and help out,” Hurley said. “Just the size, obviously, and the skill, I mean, the way they play both ends of the court. And the problems they create on the backboard, you know, the confidence that the team and just their overall level of play, it’s impressive.”

The physicality factor has always been synonymous with the Wolverines this season. They have an abundance of bigs on the court, both near the paint and the perimeter. With players like Aday Mara (7’3), Morez Johnson Jr, and Yaxel Lendeborg (6’9), Dusty May’s team has pounced on this added advantage throughout the season.

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Dominating the rebounds is a natural positive of this physicality, as they average over 40 rebounds this season. But for the Wolverines, those players aren’t just about prowess on the boards, but also a boost in scoring. For instance, players like Lendeborg and Mara are also regular starters for the team and have contributed with top-tier scoring.

The last few games in March Madness, including blowouts against Tennessee and an immensely consistent team like Arizona, were prime examples of what these players can do and how difficult it is to guard them.

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It is hard to blame Hurley for reminiscing about the best team he has ever coached at Storrs, the 2023-24 UConn Huskies, before facing such a dominant Michigan team.

Numbers alone won’t do justice to the 2023-24 UConn Huskies team. At Storrs, that team has become legendary. With 14+ point margin victories in all their March Madness games, a National title, and an overall 37-3 season record, their legacy is immortalized.

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Imago Jan 21, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Butler Bulldogs at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

But for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, their current roster is no less. Players like Tarris Reed Jr, Silas Demery Jr, Solo Ball, and Braylon Mullins have time and again overperformed against the odds. They have one more massive defensive task before they match the feats of the class of 23-24.

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The good news for UConn is that they have done that defensive work very well and have limited opponents to an average of just over 65 points so far this season. This sets up a classic championship battle: Can UConn’s disciplined defense lock up the high-powered Wolverines on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis?

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Dan Hurley Brushes Off the Perspective of UConn Going in as Underdogs Against Michigan

There’s been no shortage of success for Hurley and the UConn Huskies at the March Madness this season. They have outplayed top teams like Duke and Illinois in the tournament. Yet despite this, there has always been a question mark on UConn’s percentages in crucial games. Veteran analysts like Charles Barkley are betting against them.

Furthermore, the ESPN analysis has also given them just over 30% chance of winning this Championship game. But for Dan Hurley, these numbers don’t even matter, as he feels that in single-game elimination tournaments like March Madness, the momentum doesn’t matter. “In this game, no, not at all, because when you get down to win or take all at this point, that’s probably something you don’t even register,” Hurley said when asked in the post-game press conference if UConn is going as an underdog.

“It’s just like the preparation, game plan, and make sure the guy you’re getting is healthy,” Hurley added. “You don’t have to be the best team, and you don’t have to have the best season to win this tournament. There is one game, a single-elimination game. There’s been plenty of times in the history of the tournament where the best team hasn’t won it.”

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On a positive note for UConn, the Michigan Wolverines don’t have much experience playing the Championship game. For instance, their last appearance in the finals was eight seasons ago, while the Huskies have been regular customers at this stage of the tournament.

It will be the experience of UConn vs the recent hot streak of Michigan, masterminded by elite coaches from the sidelines. The percentages may show UConn trailing on paper, but as we’ve seen with Dan Hurley, he is the last person to care about such statistics.

The game will tip off on Monday (April 6) at 8:50 p.m. ET. With the game set to start in a few hours, who are you cheering for in this battle for collegiate supremacy? Do let us know your predictions in the comments.