“I’m Not Retiring”: Kim Mulkey Makes Bold Career Admission After LSU Secures Largest Win in Program History

Kim Mulkey has spent decades building winning basketball programs, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. Following LSU’s 2026-27 season opener, which brought the biggest victory in program history, the Tigers’ head coach made one thing clear: retirement is not on her mind.

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“Y’all be here Thursday, all right?” Mulkey told reporters following LSU’s 129- 35 beating of Southeastern Louisiana, with the clip of her comments posted to the LSU Women’s Basketball Instagram page.

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“Might be in for a surprise. And no, I’m not retiring. Don’t miss it. You’re gonna be in for a surprise.”

Her comments came after LSU completely dismantled Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers set a franchise record for the largest margin of victory, beating their opponents by 94 points, offering a loud opening statement for a team looking to make a deep NCAA tournament run.

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ZaKiyah Johnson led the way for LSU, scoring a career-high 33 points on 14-for-19 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds. They also saw a major contribution from MiLaysia Fulwiley, who scored 20 points and logged six assists. Four of the starting five logged double-digit scoring, and the Tigers also got 14 points each from bench players Anna Minaeva and Lola Lampley.

“She never gets tired,” Mulkey said of Johnson.

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“She just never gets tired. She’s always in the front of, you know, the drills. She’s in the front of the conditioning. She just never gets tired. And so, I am not surprised at all by what she did tonight, and there’ll be many more of those.”

The key to LSU’s game was its defense. The team forced an astounding 38 turnovers from Southeastern Louisiana, which they converted to 48 points.

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The Tigers also shot 50% from beyond the arc while holding the Lions to just 28% from the field on 36 shots for the game. For reference, LSU took 86 shots, 50 more than their opponents. LSU also completely dominated with their passing and rebounding, finishing with 13 assists compared to SE Louisiana’s five, and 54 rebounds to the Lions’ 19.

The win also gave Mulkey an opportunity to defend her approach to scheduling. LSU has faced online criticism for filling its nonconference schedule with in-state opponents, resulting in a slate viewed as relatively easy.

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“I came back to this state to help grow the game in our state,” she said after the game.

“I’ve played at just about every in-state school for a lot of reasons. And it’s usually to help them with their budget. It’s usually to allow them to have the opportunity to play at the flagship university. And I’ll never apologize for that.”

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Her comments following the win against the Lions also hinted at a surprise for LSU fans, which has since been revealed. On November 5, former Tigers Star Angel Reese is set to receive a special halftime recognition, bringing one of the most memorable players of Mulkey’s tenure back to Baton Rouge.

Reese, of course, brought LSU their first NCAA championship in women’s basketball back in 2023, beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. For her efforts, she was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player that season.

Reese left her mark on the program, averaging 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds over 67 appearances. She has since continued to excel professionally, leading her team to the WNBA Finals while earning the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

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Coming back to Mulkey, her focus remains on the season ahead. LSU faces Texas Southern next, and the team has already shown what it can do by making history for the program. Now, her latest comments leave little doubt that she intends to remain at the center of LSU’s search for another championship.