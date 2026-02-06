“I’m Rooting for Him”: Auburn HC Steven Pearl Weighs In Ahead of Key Charles Bediako Hearing

Charles Bediako. The name has dominated college basketball headlines like few others this season. Coaches across the country have voiced their frustration over pro-level players regaining eligibility, with Tom Izzo calling the situation an embarrassment and Dan Hurley hinting that he could walk away from the sport altogether. Yet amid all the noise and criticism, Bediako has found an unexpected supporter within the college basketball community.

As Auburn prepares for its showdown with Alabama, the spotlight continues to hover over Charles Bediako and his uncertain future. Auburn head coach StevenPearl took time to speak on the matter again, and despite being asked repeatedly about an opposition player, he responded with empathy rather than irritation, showing sympathy for the Alabama center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel for the kid, in a way,” Pearl said. “Because, like, what happens tomorrow if he gets denied? What does he do? I probably shouldn’t put any thought towards it, but I hope the decision-makers in that room have thought through that, because are we setting this kid up for failure by bringing him back?

He continued, “I’m almost rooting for him to be able to play on Saturday, because I don’t want him to be in a situation where he’s got to make some real difficult decisions if, for some reason, this new judge says, ‘No, you’re not allowed to play.'”

By now, it is widely known that Charles Bediako returned to college basketball only after a judge, who also happened to be an Alabama donor, granted a temporary restraining order reinstating his eligibility. The ruling came after the NCAA had already denied his case, citing his two-way NBA contract as grounds for ineligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the situation has since shifted, with a new judge now overseeing the case. Bediako’s eligibility is set to be reviewed at a preliminary injunction hearing on Friday, Feb. 6, in Tuscaloosa. The NCAA has also filed a motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order, a move that could keep Bediako off the floor at Neville Arena.

Friday morning could be pivotal for Charles Bediako. The newly appointed judge has already ruled against the Alabama center’s legal team, denying a postponement request on Thursday that had been filed the previous day. With that decision in place, there is a strong possibility the temporary restraining order could now be dissolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is what prompted Steven Pearl to speak out on the issue. For a player who simply wants to play, it is an enormous amount to process. It is also a difficult situation for Alabama, as this cloud of uncertainty is more likely to hurt them than help in any way.

Alabama’s Performance With Charles Bediako: A Look So Far

The Alabama Crimson Tide sit at 15–7 on the season with a 5–4 record in SEC play. Nate Oats’s side are no longer ranked, and when compared to last season, the drop-off is hard to ignore. Alabama is now just one loss away from matching its total regular-season losses from last year, which has come to define a frustrating season in Tuscaloosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crimson Tide have also faced intense media scrutiny over the decision to bring in Charles Bediako, which has only added to the pressure surrounding the program.

So far, he has appeared in four games for Nate Oats’s side, with Alabama going 2–2 in that stretch. Their wins came against the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers, while losses followed against the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers. Since returning on January 26, Bediako has averaged 9.5 points and five rebounds per game.

From constant media scrutiny to enduring “G League dropout” chants from Florida fans, Bediako has been forced to handle far more than basketball. And with the legal process continuing to move against him, it increasingly feels like his fight to secure college eligibility for a single semester may end in disappointment.