“Incredible Work Ethic, Strong Leadership”: Kim Mulkey Announces Signing of Tennessee Tech Transfer Guard

Kim Mulkey’s latest acquisition from the transfer portal is a silent assassin. Mulkey and the LSU Lady Tigers have been aggressive in their portal activity this offseason, and understandably so. Following their Sweet 16 loss to Duke last season, the program faced significant roster turnover, and the need to rebuild has been real. The response, of course, has been decisive. Mulkey has now brought in four players to help fill the void left by key departing stars.

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The latest of those four is junior guard Chloe Larry, and Mulkey wasted no time making clear what she sees in her newest addition. “Chloe Larry brings an incredible work ethic, strong leadership, and a natural ability to elevate those around her,” Mulkey said. She also expressed full confidence that Larry would carry herself the right way in Baton Rouge. “She will work tirelessly to represent the purple and gold with pride,” Mulkey added.

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Chloe Larry arrives at LSU from Tennessee Tech, where her sophomore season established her as one of the premier scoring threats in the Ohio Valley Conference. She earned All-OVC Second Team honors and picked up a nickname that tells you everything you need to know about her game; the “Silent Assassin.” And that label fits quite well. At 5-foot-8, Larry averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while launching 5.8 three-point attempts per game. Her ability to score from virtually anywhere on the floor, quietly and efficiently, made her one of the most dangerous guards in her conference.

And last season wasn’t a one-off. Even as a freshman, Larry averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, helping lead Tennessee Tech to both the OVC Regular Season Championship and the OVC Tournament Championship. She was instrumental again in the team’s 26-6 overall record in her sophomore year. That two-year body of work makes it clear she has been winning and producing from the moment she stepped onto a college court.

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Her arrival at LSU is a direct response to the significant departures the program has absorbed. Jada Richard has moved on to Ole Miss. Bella Hines transferred to TCU. Kailyn Gilbert headed to Texas A&M. And perhaps most notably, Flau’jae Johnson, who graduated and has since taken her talents to the WNBA. That’s a substantial amount of backcourt production to replace, and Larry’s addition is a deliberate step toward addressing that void.

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By landing Larry, Kim Mulkey has secured veteran depth that can complement and elevate the core still headlined by star guards Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley, exactly the kind of dynamic Mulkey believes Larry is built for. She isn’t the only piece Mulkey has added either. Laila Reynolds comes in from Florida, Jada Williams arrives from Iowa State, and international athlete Noa Morro joins from Spain.

Hopefully what Mulkey has assembled clicks the way she envisions. If that happens, LSU could be primed to make a deeper run than last season’s Sweet 16 exit.

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Breaking Down Kim Mulkey’s Transfer Portal Additions So Far

With four transfers secured so far, Kim Mulkey has gone a long way toward filling the voids left by the program’s significant departures. The approach has been deliberate, focused on acquiring veteran experience. Chloe Larry is the latest piece of that puzzle. And given her output and performance at Tennessee Tech, that addition alone looks well justified.

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Before Larry, Mulkey landed Jada Williams from Iowa State, and the numbers Williams brings with her are eye-catching. She finished last season third in the nation with 7.7 assists per game. She also averaged 15.3 points, starting all 32 games for the Cyclones in the process. That breakout campaign earned her First-Team All-Big 12 honors and a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention.

Then there is Laila Reynolds, arriving from Florida with a résumé that speaks to both durability and versatility. The 6-foot-1 veteran guard amassed 97 career starts in the SEC, a number that reflects consistency few players at any level can match. Last season she averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds, finishing as Florida’s third-leading scorer. In the process, she also established herself as a top-tier defender in one of the most competitive conferences in the country. If Reynolds brings even a fraction of that production and toughness to Baton Rouge, LSU will have added a genuinely impactful presence on both ends of the floor.

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Perhaps the most intriguing addition of the group, however, is Noa Morro, the Spanish international. The 6-foot-3 forward arrives not from another college program but from the professional ranks overseas. In fact, she brings four years of professional experience with her. She averaged 8.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 38% from deep last season, a combination of size, rebounding, and perimeter shooting. Coach Mulkey highlighted her as an “exciting fit,” who brings size, skill, and versatility to the team.

With these four, Mulkey has indeed done some serious assembling this offseason. And she may not be finished yet. The roster she is putting together has the makings of something dangerous. And it will be fascinating to see what the final product looks like once all the pieces are in place.