“Indescribably Worse”: NCAA Reporter Draws Attention to Geno Auriemma’s Behavior Before UConn’s Worst Loss in Nearly 2 Decades

Geno Auriemma has never been a quiet coach on the sideline. In 42 years at UConn, fans have gotten used to the raised voice, the hard stare, and the lecture, even when his team is winning big. But on Sunday night at Louisville, that version of Auriemma barely showed up. What showed up instead caught the attention of the reporters covering the game.

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NCAA reporter Tyler DeLuca put it into words on X:

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“We have seen a lot of Geno Auriemma loud scenes on the sidelines over the years. We aren’t getting that tonight. It is the indescribably worse ‘not mad just disappointed’ energy that he is giving right now,” DeLuca said.

He was watching No. 4 UConn suffer its worst loss in nearly two decades, a 69-51 defeat at No. 7 Louisville.

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The game itself shows why a coach might go quiet. UConn never led, and the trouble started early. The Huskies scored only 16 points in the first half, their fewest in a half since the 2010 national title game against Stanford.

They made just 7-of-29 shots before the break, including 1-of-8 from three, and they gave the ball away 12 times. They went into the locker room trailing 30-16.

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The second half brought no relief. Louisville led 55-29 early in the fourth quarter, and its biggest lead reached 26. UConn had only 29 points through three quarters, which AP called the worst in program history.

The Huskies shot a season-low 34% (21 of 61) for the game. They were outrebounded 51-30 and outscored 32-20 in the paint. They also committed 17 turnovers, which Louisville turned into 17 points.

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Sarah Strong scored 19, and Ashlynn Shade and Jovana Popovic added 13 each, but she could not carry the team alone. UConn did hit half its shots (8 of 16) in the fourth quarter, though by then the game was long gone.

Geno Auriemma’s silence showed up in the game too. He did not call a single timeout. He said the media timeouts were “very unproductive,” so he felt, “why bother?” After the game, he described what it felt like to watch.

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“As it was unfolding, you almost have a helpless feeling as you’re watching it,” Auriemma said.

It was a long night after the buzzer as well. He took the podium nearly 90 minutes after the game ended.

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That is where DeLuca’s comment starts to land, because Geno Auriemma has not always reacted this way. Less than two weeks earlier, in the season opener against Cornell, UConn was ahead by 35 points.

The game was long over, yet the cameras caught Auriemma telling his players that if they would not talk on defense, “you ain’t playing Thursday night on the road.” The Huskies won 100-35, and he was still demanding more.

Then came Michigan on Nov. 5. UConn lost 77-66, and Auriemma had plenty to say that night too. He called the performance “deeply disappointing” and said his team had lost its defensive integrity. In that loss, he could point to specific problems, and Strong’s foul trouble gave the Huskies a clear reason for what went wrong. His frustration was loud, and it came with a list.

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Sunday was different. There was no lecture, no list, and no timeouts. Geno Auriemma said the coaching staff was “stunned in the locker room” at what it saw. When he talked about the timeouts, he said you could tell in the players’ faces that nothing he said was having any effect. That is the “not mad just disappointed” mood DeLuca described.

Louisville deserves credit for that, too. The Cardinals pushed the pace, controlled the glass and never let UConn settle in. It was UConn’s first loss at Louisville since 2019 and its lowest-scoring game ever against the Cardinals.

UConn is now 3-2, which has happened only six times in Geno Auriemma’s 42-year tenure.

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He was already looking ahead after the game.

“You have to have a sense of urgency,” he said, before adding, “We’re a work in progress.”

The schedule will not give the Huskies much room to breathe. They open Big East play against Seton Hall on Friday, and top-ranked South Carolina, No. 4 Duke, and No. 20 Maryland are all still on the way.

If the Cornell game showed Auriemma loud and demanding in a blowout win, Sunday showed the opposite. This time, the quiet may have said more than any lecture could.