The 2026-27 season has everyone on the Tennessee Lady Vols team trying to prove something, but it is a rare time in college basketball when a coach enters the season wanting to prove herself. After last season’s disappointment and losses on multiple ends, head coach Kim Caldwell has nearly flipped Tennessee’s script. For the program’s royalty, and the Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings, it is a new sunrise in Knoxville.

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“I mean, I’m not going to lie, right? It’s been tough,” Catchings told USA TODAY Sports. “It is your alma mater, and you want to see the team succeed, and you want the success that you’re used to seeing. But on the flip side, every year is a new year.

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“The book closes on one chapter, and you open up another chapter and another opportunity for the young ladies that are there.”

The Lady Volunteers remain a legendary program and reached the pinnacle of college basketball under legendary head coach Pat Summitt. WNBA royalty, Catchings, Chamique Holdsclaw and Candace Parker, were part of the nearly two dozen All-Americans the program produced with Summitt at the helm.

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Summitt retired after the 2011-12 season, and Holly Warlick took over the program for the next seven years. In Warlick’s last three seasons, the Lady Vols exited twice in the second round and once in the first round before Caldwell took over in 2024.

Caldwell gave an early signal that she had the ability to bring Tennessee’s glory back. Her fast-paced style earned her a lot of success in the first season. She demanded urgency from her team, and Caldwell’s system showed life, going 13-0 to start the season. Caldwell’s team even took down rival UConn. Unfortunately, the Lady Vols lost in the Sweet Sixteen round against Texas.

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The program showed trust in Caldwell and extended her contract through 2030. But there were already signals of a bad 2025-26 season even before it started. Caldwell dismissed Ruby Whitehorn, who was her starting guard, after two arrests. Forward Zee Spearman was also arrested but remained with the team. Tennessee won only 16 games that season, the least in program history, before exiting in the first round.

What happened in the next few months was brutal for Caldwell. She lost eight of her players in transfers, and her roster was nearly empty. But there was more in store for her. She also lost her assistant coaches. According to reports, the breakdown was because of the division in coaching.

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Zuma NCAA, College League, USA Women’s Basketball 2026: Tennessee Vs Belmont NOV 17 Nov 17, 2026 Nashville, TN, USA Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell looks on during a NCAA women’s basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Belmont Bruins at Curb Event Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Furst-Cal Media Credit Image: Stephen Furst/Cal Sport Media Nashville TN USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261117_zma_c04_122.jpg StephenxFurstx csmphotothree553303

“The staff was divided. When your staff is divided, your team is divided. The kids saw it,” a person with direct knowledge of the program told USA TODAY Sports. “Top-level kids don’t want to come (to Tennessee) because of the way that we play.”

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But Caldwell was far from giving up. Piece by piece, she rebuilt the roster. She secured commitments from two freshmen. Moreover, 13 players joined her through transfer, including Aaliyah Moore, Fatmata Janneh, Kaylene Smikle and Kennedy Fauntleroy, who have shined under Caldwell. She added Bill Ferrara from Florida State, Brandon Miller from NC State and Isoken Uzamere from Georgia to her staff.

“I know a lot of people have said certain things about Coach Caldwell and her system and how she wants to play. If that’s the system that she has, then you got to play it,” Catchings said. “You got to find players that are willing to fit that system and that will play within that. At the end of the day, the name of the game is winning, right.

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“I hope, and I feel like the players that she’s gotten, they want to be there. They want to be a part of the tradition. They want to be a part of what we have built in the Tennessee legacy.”

The players and coaches trusted Caldwell’s system, and the result is right in front of us. The Lady Vols started the season unranked but have started their season with a 6-0 record, and Catchings is again hoping that her alma mater can have a successful season.

The Tennessee Lady Vols will face defending champions and No. 10 UCLA in their next contest on Sunday. It will be the first true test of Caldwell’s group this season, given that it will be their first game against a ranked team this season.