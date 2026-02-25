Injury Return Puts JuJu Watkins at Center of Major National Announcement Involving USC

JuJu Watkins has been counting down the days until she can get back on the court after missing the whole 2025–26 season due to an ACL injury. A recent USC might have just revealed her return date.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
As part of the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, the Trojans said they would start the 2026-27 season against UNLV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 2. Everyone will be watching to see if Watkins can make her highly anticipated return in front of a national audience.
In a tweet, reporter Talia Goodman explained how important the game was: “USC women’s basketball will open the 2026-27 season on a national stage, facing UNLV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.” Arizona will also play Stanford in the event. She then gave the most important piece of information that everyone wanted to know: “This matchup will feature the likely return of JuJu Watkins. Should be a fun one.”
This matchup will feature the likely return of JuJu Watkins.
Should be a fun one. https://t.co/MRAXn5AKRS
— Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) February 25, 2026