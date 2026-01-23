Insider Confirms 7-Year-Old Grandson’s Medical Emergency Behind Kim Mulkey’s Brief LSU Absence

After LSU’s second straight ranked win earlier this week, one familiar figure was missing from the postgame press conference. Despite coaching her team to a 91–72 win over Oklahoma, Kim Mulkey wasn’t part of the celebrations and was replaced by assistant Bob Starkey at the press conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reporter Reed Darcey pointed out at the time, an LSU spokesperson explained that Kim Mulkey didn’t meet with the media after the win because she had to deal with “a personal family matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports now indicate that Mulkey was away this past week to be with her family after a frightening situation unfolded. “Kim Mulkey has indeed been away from LSU this week, as the SEC Network broadcast just mentioned. She was in Texas with her 7-year-old grandson, who was hospitalized after suffering a ruptured appendix,” Reed Darcey reported on X, clarifying the situation. “Mulkey rejoined the Tigers this evening.”

It must have been a terrifying ordeal for Kim Mulkey and her family, but it was good to see her back on the sideline after missing a few days of training. She returned to coach the Lady Tigers against Texas, and LSU made it look easy, picking up their fourth straight win.

The 4–0 start was the only lead Texas had all night. From that point on, LSU completely took over, steamrolling the Aggies 98–54. MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way with 23 points as five Lady Tigers finished in double figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t shoot the ball very good. You look at like Mikaylah and Flau’jae, that’s not typical shooting nights for them. But we have the depth now. I thought (Fulwiley) came in and she’s always going to give you a spark. God blessed her with unbelievable speed and quickness. If you’re going to be on the floor with her, you better be ready to get up and go,” Mulkey said in the press conference.

Despite Flau’jae Johnson shooting just 22.2% from the field and Mikaylah Williams going 25% from the field, LSU still shot 49% as a team and knocked down 36 field goals, showing off their depth. But the game was really won in the paint. The Lady Tigers dominated inside with 49 rebounds and 50 paint points, compared to just 14 from Texas. Kim Mulkey’s squad also cashed in on mistakes, turning 25 Texas turnovers into 41 points. Total domination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But the games ahead are only going to get tougher.

What’s next for Kim Mulkey and co?

After breaking NCAA records by scoring 100 points in eight straight games, the Lady Tigers suddenly hit pause, opening SEC play 0–2. Losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt dropped them from No. 5 to No. 12 in the rankings. But back-to-back wins against Texas and Oklahoma have pushed them back up to No. 6, but the road ahead only gets tougher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers have four ranked matchups in their next seven games, including Texas and South Carolina. Nothing in the SEC comes easy, and it’s showing again. But before they start thinking about those ranked battles, they’ll need to handle their next two games against Florida and Arkansas.

ESPN gives LSU better than a 97% chance to win both games, which makes sense on paper. But we know anything can happen in basketball, and an upset is always lurking around the corner.

Do you think LSU can win the SEC championship this season? Let us know in the comments down below!