Iowa Coach Jan Jensen Opens Up on Where Things Stand With Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark at Iowa was something else. Playing under Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen, Clark was the best player in the country for four straight years and made her opponents practically feel helpless, including her now-teammate Aliyah Boston. “We made it pretty far. Then we met Caitlin,” the South Carolina alum said, making an “L” sign in front of her face. In the post-22 era with Jensen at the helm, Clark is still well connected with her former coach and program.

“Caitlin and I text a lot. She hasn’t been back this year for a game. Hopefully we’ll get her back for one at some point, but she’s got new adventures and new mountains to climb,” Jensen said. Clark was busy recovering from the myriad of injuries she suffered during the season and the recent Team USA camp. Along with her sponsorship commitments, Clark could also be flying off for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March. Regardless, she could still return to her home turf for one game since she is still watching the 2025-26 Hawkeyes season very closely.

“Big games, win, lose, draw. That kid is with me, and I think she knows that I’m with her. One time, Taylor Stremlow this year. She got a technical during the game, and Caitlin tweeted really quickly about it,” Jensen said. “But we had a funny text exchange because Caitlin is a little emotional too, so that’s always fun.”

Many fans also found Clark’s tweet to be a fun reminder of her own tendencies with referees, both in college and in the WNBA. The passionate point guard has arguably toned down when coming to the WNBA. In college, she was a lot more aggressive trashtalker and bickering with the referees at every turn.

Jensen hinted at Clark’s ability to get under opponents’ skin while discussing the Stremlow technical.”Taylor is not a true trash talker. Now, I’ve coached a few [trash talkers], but we will not name names,” Jensen said. While Clark remains busy, she makes sure to keep Jensen updated.

“Just like it is with friends. Who’s in your corner and who isn’t, and with her. I think that’s really important too, the reciprocation,” Jensen said. “Because she’s got a lot of people that are all for her and so forth. But you can’t let everybody in that. She’s got a really, really close circle. But then she’s got some of us that she knows will be there through it all.”

Remember, it was Jan Jensen who started it all for Caitlin Clark and Iowa. Jensen first saw Clark play in middle school and was left dumbfounded by her step-back threes and pinpoint passes. Jensen was the one to recruit Clark to Iowa, ultimately leading to her legend at the program.

“The program’s going to be in a really good place with Coach Jay taking over, somebody that’s been very selfless, like she had a lot of head coaching opportunities but has passed those up to help our program be a lot better, so I think having that common figure in the locker room for the girls who are still there,” Clark said when Jensen took over Iowa on Lisa Bluder’s retirement. Its clear both have a very close relationship to this day. Beyond their dynamic, Jensen also revealed Clark’s favourite player in the current Iowa roster.

Caitlin Clark Gives A Stamp Of Approval To Chazadi Wright

The Iowa heritage features one common denominator. From Samantha Logic and Kathleen Doyle in the 2010s, to Caitlin Clark and Lucy Olsen in recent years, every point guard was the highlight on the floor. Clark was the exclamation mark, and her absence was felt immediately last year. Despite Olsen’s extraordinary performances, Clark and Bluder’s exit was just too much for Iowa. This year, however, Iowa has another signature point guard in Chit Chat or Chazadi Wright, who has turned Clark into a fan.

Despite lingering injuries, she is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists per game while being a sharpshooter from downtown (50% from three).“She really loves Chitchat’s play; she thinks she’s really fun, so she’s (Clark) texting me about her sometimes. But I think she likes our young kids,” Jensen revealed.

Imago via @IowaWBB

However, Wright is a much different point guard and personality than Clark. While Clark was a loud and vocal leader, Wright is a more reserved person. Her nickname, ‘Chit-Chat’, was ironically coined by an AAU teammate a few years ago. Even her playing style, she is a pass-first player, and Jensen is compelling her to shoot more as an Iowa point guard.

Last season, Wright appeared in all 33 games for Georgia Tech with 12 starts. She averaged 7.2 points,2.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game while being second on the team in assists (86). She is nowhere close to her best yet, with her upper body injury continuing to cause problems. As she returns to full fitness, her production can improve further as the season goes on.