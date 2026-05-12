Iowa HC Jan Jensen Breaks Silence on Emely Rodriguez’s Hawkeyes Return Possibility

In a roster exodus, the Iowa Hawkeyes saw five players enter the transfer portal after their 2026 NCAA Tournament run ended with a loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. Since then, fans have spent weeks wondering whether one particular situation still had a chance to change. But as of today, head coach Jan Jensen has finally delivered a clear answer regarding Emely Rodriguez’s future with the program.

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When Jensen was recently asked whether there was still any possibility of Rodriguez returning to Iowa for next season, the Hawkeyes coach gave a simple one-word answer.

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“No.”

So with that, one of the strangest and most confusing player situations has officially come to an end.

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Rodriguez arrived in Iowa City after transferring from the UCF Knights. At that time, many fans were excited for her addition because of the aggressive scoring ability and fearless offensive style she could bring to the Hawkeyes. And early on, that excitement actually looked justified.

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The sophomore guard quickly became one of Jan Jensen’s preferred scoring options off the bench after she scored 13 points in Iowa’s season-opening win over Southern before adding another 11 points in a dominant victory against Drake. For a moment, it genuinely looked like Iowa got a player they could lean on. But then everything started unraveling.

How What Started as a Perfect Fit Quickly Fell Apart

The first major turning point came during Iowa’s upset win over the Baylor Bears. While Rodriguez delivered a clutch basket late in the game, it was hard to miss that she was having a rough night, with four points, six turnovers, and questionable decision-making in critical moments.

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But the incident that baffled everyone occurred when Iowa had the lead, and the entire bench reportedly urged Rodriguez to slow things down and manage the clock. However, the guard pushed aggressively in transition before losing control on a difficult layup attempt. Baylor immediately regained possession and was suddenly back in the game. This moment eventually became a microcosm of Rodriguez’s entire Iowa experience – plenty of talent, plenty of aggression, but also inconsistency and frustration.

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It was not long after this that the guard last appeared in a game against Miami at the WBCA Showcase in Orlando, and reports about a lingering back injury started surfacing. As a result, Rodriguez slowly disappeared from active competition.

At first, the situation seemed fairly straightforward. Jan Jensen described Rodriguez as day-to-day while openly discussing her rehab. But as the weeks passed, the answers regarding her status grew vaguer.

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However, later reports raised concerns about the program’s relationship with the athlete regarding team standards and the ongoing injury situation. Still, Rodriguez remained with the team for the rest of the season despite never returning to game action.

This led her to opt for the transfer portal again, ending her Iowa tenure after just six appearances, during which she played 85 total minutes and scored 43 points.

As One Chapter Closed, Jan Jensen Started Rebuilding Another

While Emely Rodriguez’s Iowa chapter is officially over, coach Jensen has already shifted her full attention toward rebuilding the Hawkeyes’ roster for the 2026-27 season.

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Imago Via Imago

During a recent Polk County I-Club event, the Hawkeyes’ coach openly admitted that her program is still seeking more additions, ideally another point guard and a longer wing or guard. Even though they still have more work to do, Iowa has already secured several major pieces.

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The biggest name among them is five-star recruit McKenna Woliczko, who currently stands as the lone high school addition in the incoming class. Alongside her, the Hawkeyes have also added three experienced transfers – Dani Carnegie, Amari Whiting, and Jocelyn Faison. And among them, Carnegie especially looks like someone Jensen is extremely excited about.

The former Georgia guard is coming off a massive sophomore season where she averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting over 35% from three-point range.

“Ever since Caitlin (Clark), really, making a play when everything breaks down,” Jan Jensen said. “Lucy Olsen could do that. Dani Carnegie is just kind of a playmaker. She’s a lot more vocal. She was one of the top scorers in the SEC. I just think we didn’t have that last year. So that’s going to be a great piece, and I think that she’s really going to help us.”

So with four new additions and a returning core that includes Ava Heiden, Chit-Chat Wright, Taylor Stremlow, Journey Houston, and Layla Hays, Iowa’s offseason suddenly looks far more stable than it did just a few weeks ago.

Now, all this program needs is a few more key additions to fully complete the rebuild and start looking like one of the most dangerous teams heading into the upcoming season.