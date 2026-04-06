Iowa, LSU Players Among Many Announce Transfer Portal Decision With a ‘Do Not Contact’ Tag

In the chaotic world of the NCAA transfer portal, some players are sending a clear message before they even pick a new home: ‘Do Not Contact’ tag. And top talents from powerhouses like Iowa and LSU are leading the charge.

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Last year, a few top guns like MiLaysia Fulwiley, Gianna Kneepkens, and Olivia Miles made that switch, and this year, the others are following suit.

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“Divine Bourrage has entered the transfer portal with a ‘do not contact’ tag, sources told On3,” reports college basketball insider Talia Goodman, but she isn’t the only one to take the plunge.

“Iowa’s Teagan Mallegni has entered the transfer portal with a ‘do not contact’ tag, sources told On3,” adds Goodman.

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Divine Bourrage, who is a former five-star, in-state Iowa women’s basketball recruiting target, is entering the transfer portal. This information came to the fore when her agents, Jarvis Jones and Pat Foley, shared the details with On3

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The 5’11” player who did not get much playing time for the Tigers this year, with just 24 games and 9.9 minutes on average, is looking for a program that utilizes her more efficiently. Bourrage averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game on 33.3% field goal shooting.

When Bourrage came in, she was a five-star signee, the nation’s No. 7 overall player, the country’s top shooting guard, and the No. 1 player in Iowa in the 2025 signing class. Bourrage’s last game under Mulkey was against the Oklahoma Sooners on the 21st of March, where she got 5 minutes of playing time. In a different game, she recorded 1 point, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

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And so does Teagan Mallegni, along with a bunch of other Hawkeye players who have also decided to make a switch.

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Hawkeyes Lose Fourth Player to the Transfer Portal

Teagan Mallegni is bidding Iowa goodbye after spending two years with the team. A 6-foot-1 sophomore who offered 3-point potential mostly at the “4” position, Mallegni’s second year with the Hawkeyes never really got off the ground.

The restricted time didn’t help her cause in any manner. Her two years saw her make sporadic appearances – 15 games after playing in 30 as a freshman, averaging 5.5 minutes, 1.5 points, and 1.3 rebounds per game. Her sophomore season saw her shoot 4% from the field (8-for-33) and 15% from deep (3-for-20).

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Concussion and ankle injuries happened one after the other, dampening her hopes of having a prolonged career for the Hawkeyes. But that was not all, Mallegni also had her tonsils removed, adding another health concern to her name.

But now she looks to leave all that behind as she takes the next step in her career. But she isn’t the only one from Jan Jensen’s camp to hunt for new openings. Addie Deal, Callie Levin, and Kennise Johnson are also following suit to bid their farewell to the Hawkeyes.

Deal leaving the Hawkeyes would seem most surprising, as many thought she would be a camper here at the Carver-Hawkeye arena, but that was not to be. Since coming on, she has played in almost every game for Jensen, but her performance has underwhelmed, knowing her exceptional talent as a player from her high school days.

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Deal has made 5.1 ppg on average, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists during her time here. Kennise Johnson is another player who, after spending two years, is looking to find other options. Johnson only played 20 games in her two seasons (14 -2024-25, 6 – 2025-26) and now will look to make full use of the transfer portal.

Kennise’s teammate and Iowa girl, Callie Levin, is also departing, after a not-so-memorable season with the Hawkeyes. As players, you always look to get as much playing time as possible, but when opportunities become sparse, moving on seems the right call.

Now, only time will tell where these players will end up and how they take it from there. But now Iowa will also have to use the portal to fill in the positions that are left vacant. Coach Jensen has quite a task on her hands and will look for a proper resolution.