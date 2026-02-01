Iowa’s Taylor McCabe Announces Future Career Plans Following Season Ending Injury

,The sound was unmistakable. One defensive cut. No contact. A sudden pop. In an instant, Taylor McCabe’s season with Iowa came to a halt, turning a routine moment into a defining crossroads.

That reality set in quickly for the Hawkeyes guard after she suffered a torn ACL, an injury that not only ended her season but also forced her to confront what comes next. In the aftermath, McCabe did not retreat into uncertainty. Instead, she openly outlined where her future could lead, signaling a shift from player to possibility.

McCabe did not frame her injury as an ending. She framed it as an opening. “I can see myself going into coaching,” McCabe said. “But I’m also wired so mathematically and analytically. My brain is the brain of an engineer. I’m going to have a lot of options.”

Those comments marked the clearest indication yet of her post-playing direction. Coaching is now on the table. So is engineering. The injury limited her physically, but it widened her professional lens.

That clarity matters because McCabe is not speaking hypothetically. She is speaking from experience. McCabe has played 104 games for the Hawkeyes. That time spans multiple eras of the program and multiple leadership structures.

She played alongside Caitlin Clark, she developed under Lisa Bluder. She is now part of a program led by Jan Jensen, the same coach who originally recruited her. Few players bridge that much institutional continuity.

That background has already reshaped her role. “And I know I can be a bit of a mentor and just guide them,” McCabe said. “I’m sort of becoming a position coach at the 2.” The quote is not symbolic. It reflects a real shift in how McCabe now contributes while sidelined.

McCabe’s influence did not vanish with her injury. If anything, it became more defined. Teammates look to her. Younger players benefit from her perspective. Feedback from someone who has shared the floor carries a different kind of credibility than instruction alone.

That is why the possibility of McCabe remaining close to the program feels natural, whether through coaching or mentorship. Her understanding of spacing, shooting, and defensive responsibility is rooted in lived reps, not theory.

Jan Jensen’s Praise Underscores McCabe’s Impact

Jensen did not downplay what McCabe represents. “She’s the epitome of a Hawkeye,” Jensen said. “She’s an excellent student. She stayed the course and was willing to be developed. Your heart just aches for her.”

The praise is grounded in production and persistence. McCabe ranks 11th all-time at Iowa in made three-pointers with 172. Her career three-point accuracy sits at 40.66 percent, second in school history. Those numbers tell part of the story. The rest is in how she evolved from a role player into a complete contributor who rebounded, defended, and facilitated when needed.

Imago Jan Jensen speaks to media personnel after being named the new Iowa women’s basketball head coach Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

There was a time Taylor McCabe questioned her place after her early seasons. She chose to stay because of the connections she built inside the program. That decision paid off. Now, another decision awaits, and this one is not rushed. Coaching is a real path. Engineering is a real option. Both align with how she sees herself.

The injury closed one chapter abruptly. It also clarified the next one. For Taylor McCabe, the future is no longer defined by what she lost, but by what she has already begun to claim.