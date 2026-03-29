Iowa State Fans Had Plenty to Say After Milan Momcilovic Declares for the NBA Draft

Few players in college basketball can bend a defense simply by standing behind the arc. Milan Momcilovic is one of them. His latest decision has left the fans of Iowa State with mixed feelings.

After leading the nation in three-point percentage and rewriting Iowa State’s record books, the junior forward is declaring for the NBA Draft. But while his shooting is undeniable, the bigger question remains: Will it be enough to secure his place at the next level?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, the projections place Milan Momcilovic as a mid-to-late second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, though he remains a polarizing prospect. Before the start of the 2025/26 season, evaluators did not even view him as a likely draft pick.

In fact, they ranked him outside the top 90 as a long-range prospect. However, the 6-foot-8 forward has spent this season rewriting that narrative, building significantly on the promise he showed during his freshman and sophomore years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momcilovic became the most efficient high-volume shooter in Iowa State history while leading the NCAA in three-point percentage. He finished with 624 total points, the 14th-most in a single season in program history. He also led the team in scoring with around 17 ppg, and broke the school’s single-season three-point record.

ADVERTISEMENT

As if that was not enough, he also became the first player in program history to shoot over 50% from deep on more than 100 attempts, and tied the record for most career three-pointers in the NCAA Tournament.

However, despite all these performances and record-breaking achievements, there still seems to be a degree of doubt surrounding Milan Momcilovic’s draft outlook. Concerns about other aspects of his game have left some evaluators hesitant. As a result, while some projections place him firmly in the second round, others still view him as a potential undrafted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Milan Momcilovic does not appear overly concerned about whether he will ultimately hear his name called on draft night. He has remained measured and open-minded about the process ahead. “I don’t know what feedback we’ll get,” he said, speaking about his decision. “We’ll see if I stay in or come back.” For now, whether he gets drafted or not remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: by June, the answer will be clear.

Iowa State Fans React to Milan Momcilovic’s NBA Draft Declaration

Milan Momcilovic’s decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft has sparked a wave of reactions. Some fans find the decision quite understandable. Some even believe it’s the right move, especially considering he is coming off the best season of his college basketball career so far. As one fan put it, “I don’t blame him. Statistically, it’s nearly impossible for him to have any better of a season. You have to declare when your name is the hottest.” Another who shared a similar sentiment also said quite plainly: “Great choice, young man!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as NBA evaluators are split on Momcilovic’s draft potential, fan opinion is also divided. One fan sharing that concern said, “Milan will make a nice living playing basketball, whether in the NBA or overseas. Hope he doesn’t regret not staying for his senior year.”

Another fan was even more skeptical about his chances at the next level, bluntly adding, “I hope he likes Gyros… Greece League will be a good spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But just like Momcilovic sees it, this isn’t completely an all-or-nothing decision. And some fans also view it from that same perspective. As one fan asked, “He can withdraw and come back if he gets the feeling he won’t be picked, correct?” And of course, that is accurate. With one year of college eligibility left, Momcilovic can definitely return if things don’t go as planned.

For some fans, this approach even feels logical and expected. “This isn’t unexpected news,” one fan said. “He was always going to enter the draft and see where he would potentially fall. He has the option to come back.” Another fan echoed that support, adding that “He should! Nothing says he can’t come back with eligibility.”

While Momcilovic has a safety net, his decision pits a historically great shooting season against legitimate questions about the rest of his game, a gamble that will define the start of his professional career, whether that’s in the NBA or back in Ames for one more year.