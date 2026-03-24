Iowa State Without Joshua Jefferson: Can TJ Otzelberger Survive March Madness without the 6′ 9″ Forward?

Iowa State’s path through March Madness just got significantly harder, and it has nothing to do with their next opponent. And while they won comfortably over Mark Pope’s Kentucky, Joshua Jefferson’s absence could affect their NCAA Tournament aspirations going ahead.

Transferring to Iowa State from St. Mary’s in 2024, his head coach immediately thrust the ‘6’ 9″ Forward, Joshua Jefferson into the starting five, and he repaid the faith with his overall impact on the floor.

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However, we might have seen the last of Jefferson in college basketball after the senior forward’s injury.

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What Happened to Joshua Jefferson and How Big Is the Loss?

Joshua Jefferson injured his ankle early in the first-round NCAA Tournament game against Tennessee State. The 22-year-old didn’t come out afterwards for the rest of the game and also sat out the second-round win against Kentucky.

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T. J. Otzelberger provided an update on Jefferson and highlighted, “He has an MRI scheduled for (Monday) at 11 a.m., so we’ll see how that goes.”

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The 22-year-old is currently day-to-day for the upcoming Sweet 16 game, and Otzelberger hopes he will recover in time to face Tennessee.

A senior forward, Joshua Jefferson, is arguably Iowa State’s most influential player, acting almost as a two-way guard for the Cyclones because of his vision, scoring, and rebounding ability. While Milan Momcilovic is Iowa State’s go-to man for three-pointers, Jefferson makes the offense tick, with his usage being one of the highest on the floor.

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How Has Iowa State Performed Without Jefferson So Far?

Iowa State got the job done against Kentucky, with Jefferson’s absence filled by Nate Heise. The guard has been like a ‘6th starter’ for the Cyclones this year, and stepped up once again to compensate for the injured Jefferson as he focuses on his recovery process.

Heise scored 12 points in 36 minutes on the floor, and did it without forcing bad shots, ending the night with a 5-of-8 shooting performance. The defense looked solid without the 22-year-old, too.

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But Jefferson’s absence was reflected in Iowa State’s rebounding numbers. The Cyclones barely edged Kentucky 31-30 in rebounding, and while it was a comfortable win, Otzelberger would hope Jefferson returns to maintain their rebounding prowess against Tennessee and, potentially, other opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

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What Adjustments Will TJ Otzelberger Need to Make?

If Joshua Jefferson isn’t able to go against the Tennessee Volunteers, T. J. Otzelberger may lean a bit more on Milan Momcilovic to space the floor and get the offense going early. He’s one of their more reliable perimeter options, and if he finds a rhythm from deep, it could also help ease some of the pressure inside.

Also, with Nate Heise stepping up the way he did against Kentucky, Iowa State has already shown it can adjust. Expect more ball movement and smart off-ball action to create open looks, especially against a disciplined Tennessee defense.

At the same time, the Cyclones aren’t likely to reinvent themselves. Otzelberger has built this team around defensive intensity and structure, and that identity isn’t changing now, especially this deep into the tournament.

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Can Iowa State Still Make a Deep March Madness Run Without Him?

Senior guard Tamin Lipsey is peaking at the right time of the year for Iowa State. Despite Jefferson being a huge two-way miss for the Cyclones, Milan Momcilovic has shown he can step up and be the difference for Iowa State consistently. The Cyclones should do considerably well against Tennessee even without Jefferson, especially with how the defense fared against Kentucky in his absence.

Otzelberger knows that, while Joshua Jefferson is a big miss, the road to a deep run is rooted in consistency, and he will tell his players exactly that. We are unlikely to see significant changes to the playstyle Iowa State has championed, and its laser-focused defense will hold the key against Tennessee and beyond.

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The Iowa State Cyclones could be in with a realistic chance of entering the Elite Eight. However, Michigan or Alabama will probably prove too much for Otzelberger’s men without Joshua Jefferson.