Is Azzi Fudd Entering the 2026 WNBA Draft? Latest Update on UConn Star’s Decision

Every dominant performance from Azzi Fudd this season does more than just win games for UConn; it raises the volume on one critical question: Is the WNBA next?

Azzi Fudd has had a stellar 2025-26 season. With the UConn Huskies without their 2025 star Paige Bueckers, Fudd has stepped up and led Geno Auriemma’s team, along with Sarah Strong.

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Averaging 17.7 points per game and one of the leading NCAA stars in steals, Azzi Fudd has become a nuisance on both ends of the floor. As March Madness begins, the 23-year-old will look to help UConn defend its 2025 NCAA title and look forward to, potentially, the next step in her basketball career.

Is Azzi Fudd Declaring for the 2026 WNBA Draft?

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While Azzi Fudd has not explicitly declared for the 2026 WNBA Draft, the UConn Huskies guard is expected to enter the draft and is one of the top draft prospects this year. Fudd previously confirmed that the 2025-26 season will be her last year in college basketball, which makes it likely that she will enter the WNBA Draft.

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Is Azzi Fudd Eligible for the 2026 WNBA Draft?

There are many ways a player can become eligible for the WNBA Draft. For college basketball players, they must be at least 22 years old in the calendar year of the draft, have exhausted their four-year college eligibility, or be graduating within the next 3 months.

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Other players can become eligible four years after their high school graduation, or be at least 20 years old for international players.

At 23, Azzi Fudd is in her final college year, making her eligible for the draft.

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Why Did Azzi Fudd Not Enter the 2025 WNBA Draft?

In fact, Azzi Fudd became eligible for the WNBA Draft in 2024 and 2025, too. However, the guard used her redshirt year to extend her stay at UConn for another year.

What Are Experts Saying About Azzi Fudd’s 2026 Draft Decision?

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Experts are praising Azzi Fudd’s mature decision to extend her college basketball career. Another year at UConn has helped drive her draft stock higher and aided her development into an overall threat on the floor.

While the 23-year-old is a guaranteed top-5 pick according to most mock drafts, the latest projections have her going third in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Fudd has been linked to a potential reunion with her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers. But Dallas could favor pairing the 2025 Rookie of the Year with Spanish star Awa Fam.

Could Azzi Fudd Return to College Instead of Entering the Draft?

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Azzi Fudd used her additional ‘covid’ year and the medical redshirt rule to extend her time in college basketball at UConn. The current year is also her final year of NCAA eligibility as part of the five-year window, and this makes a return to college basketball improbable for the 23-year-old.

And she would love to end her college basketball career on a high, helping UConn defend its 2025 National Championship. The UConn Huskies are a heavy favorite for the NCAA Tournament again. But they could face tough battles against familiar foes, UCLA, South Carolina, and Texas.

While Geno Auriemma’s women have an undefeated record so far this season, the duo of Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong has rescued the Huskies multiple times already. And the head coach will count on Fudd to shine when it matters the most.