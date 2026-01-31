Is Darryn Peterson Playing Tonight vs BYU, AJ Dybantsa? Latest Injury Update on Kansas Star

For every explosive performance Darryn Peterson has delivered this season, there has been equal uncertainty about when he’ll actually be available. The 19-year-old has missed half the games due to various issues. But Peterson has been lighting up the scoreboard whenever available, averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in just 27.2 minutes per game.

The Kansas Jayhawks currently boast a 15–5 record and are set to face BYU next. Darryn Peterson will be key against the 13th-seeded Cougars.

Is Darryn Peterson Playing Tonight vs BYU?

Darryn Peterson is expected to be available for the Kansas Jayhawks for their game against the BYU Cougars.

What Injury Has Darryn Peterson Been Dealing With This Season?

Darryn Peterson has been dealing with a lot of injury issues. The 19-year-old has been nursing an ankle he sprained in the second half of their game against Colorado, causing him to sit out against Kansas State. He has previously missed games because of hamstring and calf issues, while also suffering from cramps.

What Did Bill Self Say About Darryn Peterson’s Injury Status?

Bill Self provided an update on Darryn Peterson’s availability ahead of their practice on Thursday. “I anticipate him being ready to go,” Self revealed.

How Has Kansas Played Without Darryn Peterson This Season?

The Kansas Jayhawks have actually done a remarkable job adjusting to Darryn Peterson’s absence, boasting an 8-2 record without the 19-year-old guard. Bill Self has used Peterson’s absence to develop a more balanced attack that should come in handy even when Peterson is playing. The developed offense can now allow Peterson to rest during games, with Self able to rely on the other offensive players.

Flory Bidunga has stepped up the most to compensate for Peterson and showed it again against Kansas State. The sophomore forward recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds in their win in the Sunflower Showdown. Another star who has contributed massively of late is Elmarko Jackson.

The sophomore guard scored 15 points in the second half in a comeback win over Tennessee, and also supported Bidunga well against Kansas State, ending the game with 19 points. Others like Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White have been consistent performers for Bill Self this season.

Why Is the Darryn Peterson vs AJ Dybantsa Matchup So Anticipated?

Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are not only two of the best-performing freshmen in college basketball this season, but they are also viewed as near-guaranteed top-three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Mock Drafts have seen the two switch positions within the top 3 several times alongside Cameron Boozer.

Peterson has averaged 21.6 points in just 27.2 minutes of action per game, showing his impressive efficiency on offense. AJ Dybantsa has showcased his fitness levels, playing 32.2 minutes on average for BYU, and averaging 23.6 points. Dybantsa has also proven to be a prominent figure in the frontcourt defense, racking up 6.7 rebounds.

Peterson and Dybantsa faced each other twice in high school, with the Kansas Jayhawks guard coming out victorious on both occasions. Their last matchup in high school saw Peterson hit the game-winning shot as Prolific Prep beat Utah Prep. The two players were also part of the McDonald’s All-American game. Peterson scored 18 points and shared the MVP award with Cameron Boozer, while Dybantsa pocketed 16 points during the game.

The matchup is highly anticipated to be the first look at what the two players could look like next year, battling it out in the NBA, especially after the record-breaking matchup between rookies Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets.