Is Darryn Peterson Returning in Las Vegas? Coach Bill Self Provides Crucial Injury Update on the Kansas Star

The Kansas Jayhawks are in a bit of a “makeshift” phase right now. They’ve already dropped both of their games against top-25 opponents and sit at 3–2, which is far from the start Bill Self had in mind. And a big reason for that shaky beginning is the absence of projected lottery pick and the country’s top recruit, Darryn Peterson. The star guard has been sidelined with an injury, and Coach Bill Self finally has some positive news to share.

After the 24th-ranked Jayhawks lost to No. 5 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, Bill Self didn’t sound too optimistic about Darryn Peterson’s return. What was first thought to be a minor cramping issue had become a little bit more serious.

“He’s had hamstring tightness, which is caused by a slight hamstring strain,” Self said. “So, until that subsides he’s going to not be confident to play on it, to push off and those sorts of things, which has been going on a fairly significant amount of time.”

And while Self admitted he didn’t expect his freshman superstar to be out for too long, the latest reevaluation has finally brought some positive news.

Peterson, who has missed Kansas’ last three games with a hamstring injury, could finally be back in action. According to reporter Matt Norlander, Bill Self is optimistic that the star freshman will be back on the floor next week when the Jayhawks head to Las Vegas for the Players Era tournament.

Darryn Peterson had a terrific start to his college career, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, and 2 steals through his first two games as a Jayhawk. His absence was felt in a big way against Duke, where Kansas fell 78–66 with fellow projected lottery pick Cam Boozer scoring 18 points.

Kansas is scheduled to face Notre Dame on Monday and Syracuse next Tuesday, followed by an opponent still to be determined on either Wednesday or Thursday in the Players Era tournament. Having Peterson back on the floor would be huge for the Jayhawks, as he is a major part of what Bill Self wants to run offensively this season.

If there’s anyone who misses him more than Bill Self, it’s the guys sharing the floor with him. Tre White made that clear when talking about Peterson’s absence.

Tre White explains Darryn Peterson’s absence

In the three games Kansas has played without Peterson, the offense has looked shaky and without a clear identity. Flory Bidunga and Tre White have stepped into bigger roles, but neither is the kind of primary scorer you build an offense around. And after dropping a game-high 22 points against Duke, even Tre White admitted that the team just isn’t the same without Peterson.

“There is a difference (without Peterson),” said Tre White. “Darryn is a 1-on-1 scorer, so we’ve definitely got to make up for that. But the message has been the same: next man up, do the little things, play more aggressive. That’s what we tried to do.”

Luckily for the Jayhawks, they should have Peterson back on the floor soon. But we also have to remember he’s coming off a hamstring issue. If he doesn’t rehab it properly, it could linger and cause bigger problems down the road. And if, for some reason, he isn’t ready in time, Kansas should still feel confident about handling Notre Dame and Syracuse.

The real concern comes after that. It’s the games against UConn and NC State that will test them if Peterson isn’t fully healthy.