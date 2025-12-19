Commissioner Adam Silver said that future championship games would be moved from Las Vegas to famous college stadiums after the New York Knicks won the NBA Cup Final. The league is discussing with Amazon Prime the possibility of hosting the finals at well-known college stadiums. They aim to make the tournament more significant and engaging.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why Cameron Indoor Stadium Is Considered for the NBA Cup Final?

Cameron Indoor Stadium is a top choice to host the NBA Cup Final because it is famous and has the best atmosphere in college basketball. The famous 9,314-seat arena is home to Duke’s passionate fan base, the “Cameron Crazies,” whose electric energy makes every game day special.

The NBA recognizes that college basketball arenas possess a unique cultural cache and fan engagement that enhances the tournament’s prestige. Cameron Indoor Stadium is a great choice for the 2026 championship game because it boasts state-of-the-art facilities and a rich history in basketball.

The NBA is dedicated to creating championship games that fans will remember, while also honoring the sport’s rich history. This partnership between professional and college basketball shows that.

What Adam Silver Said About Hosting the Championship

Commissioner Adam Silver said that the NBA will decide on expanding to more teams in the United States next year. This is the most specific timeline the league has provided since it began exploring the idea of growing from 30 to 32 teams.

And if there are favorites, as has long been thought, Las Vegas and Seattle are at the top of the list.

“Not a secret, we’re looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle. We’ve looked at other markets as well. I’d say I want to be sensitive there about this notion that we’re somehow teasing these markets, because I know we’ve been talking about it for a while.” Silver said before the NBA Cup final between San Antonio and New York.

“I think Seattle and Las Vegas are two incredible cities. Obviously, we had a team in Seattle that had great success. We have a WNBA team here in Las Vegas, the Aces. … I don’t have any doubt that Las Vegas, despite all the other major league teams that are here now, the other entertainment properties, that this city could support an NBA team,” Silver said.

“I think now we’re in the process of working with our teams and gauging the level of interest and having a better understanding of what the economics would be on the ground for those particular teams and what a pro forma would look like for them, and then sometime in 2026 we’ll make a determination.” Silver said.

Is Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium Hosting NBA Cup Final?

Reports from NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN indicate that the NBA is exploring the possibility of hosting the NBA Cup Championship game at renowned college stadiums, such as Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, potentially as early as 2026.

The NBA Cup semifinals and championship games have only been held in Las Vegas for the past three years. Moving them to another city would be a significant change in how the tournament is run.

When the NBA Cup Final Could Take Place at Duke

Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, could be a good place for the NBA Cup Championship game. The historic venue might host the championship as early as 2026, marking a significant shift from Las Vegas, where the tournament has traditionally been held.

How College Arenas Could Change the NBA Cup Experience

College arenas such as Cameron Indoor Stadium could have an enormous impact on the NBA Cup Final by bringing in an unmatched level of exhilaration that traditional NBA arenas cannot provide. The fervent supporters at the famous college arenas generate a natural power that is rooted in many years of basketball tradition. This cultural environment adds to the magic of the championship moments.

Other College Venues for the NBA Cup Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA will have a choice of many iconic college venues. Still, these five venues in particular are definitely worth mentioning: UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion, Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, Penn’s Palestra, Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse, and Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.