Is Koa Peat Turning Away From Basketball? Fact-Checking Viral Comment After Final Four Loss

Koa Peat is one of the exciting draft prospects in this packed draft class. In many other classes, he could have been top 15 or even top 10. But with Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa occupying the top spots, he is currently projected to go No. 22 by Tankathon and No. 12 by CBS Sports. However, terrifying news hit social media: a possibility that he might not pursue a career in the NBA at all.

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In a viral clip posted by Jon Root, Peat allegedly said that not basketball but religion is his calling. “Without faith, I’m nothing. So you know, just, I’ve been really faithful since I was a young child,” Peat is heard saying in the video. “You know, my dad was a pastor. But you know, just something that, you know, is really, really big for me. You know, I don’t think you know basketball is really my purpose. I think you being able to have this platform, you know, spread the gospel is really my purpose for sure.” The post has 18,000 likes and 266 comments. However, let’s fact-check if Peat actually said this.

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Peat has admitted to being “faith-driven.” His pinned tweet on X is captioned “John 13:7 ✊🏾🤞🏾”. So, it’s confirmed that he is religiously Christian and follows his faith, as he also wrote, “All Glory to the Man above ✝️🤞🏽” after winning the West Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Despite going viral, there is no other credible evidence supporting the quote, and it appears to be false. Another reason is that Koa Peat’s father was not a pastor but a famous NFL star. Todd Peat played in the NFL as an offensive guard and tackle for the Phoenix/St. Louis Cardinals (1987-1989) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1990, 1992-1993).

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In addition, Koa Peat has admitted that the NBA is his ultimate goal. “I think about it every day,” Peat has said regarding his NBA goals. “I pray about it every night, and it’s something I want to accomplish. I think if I keep working hard, keeping my head down, being a humble kid, I’ll accomplish that goal.” So, basketball is definitely something he loves along with his faith. Unfortunately, Peat and Arizona crashed out of the NCAA tournament against Michigan. After that, Peat still refused to comment regarding his NBA future.



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Koa Peat Avoids Commenting On NBA Future After Final Four Loss

Michigan controlled the game from the opening tip. The Wolverines beat the Arizona Wildcats 91-73 in the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines had a double-digit lead with 5:31 and yet defended like every point was the final one in their lives. Aday Mara scored 26 points with 9 rebounds, and Trey McKenney added 16 points off the bench. Koa Peat did everything that he could, contributing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. After the game, he refused to commit to his NBA future.

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In a locker room interview, Peat was asked about his plans, to which he replied, “I don’t know.” When the reporters followed up with, “How do you approach those things?” To which he continued to keep the fans in the dark by replying, “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. All I was trying to do this year was try to win the national championship.”

Of course, as a freshman, he can return to Arizona or even transfer to any other program. However, Peat was expected to be a one-and-done like many. Over the season, he has averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He could test the draft waters by attending the combine and maintaining his eligibility.