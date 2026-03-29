Is Nate Ament Dating Jazzy Davidson? All About the Tennessee Star’s Relationship

Is love really in the air during March Madness? That certainly appears to be the case, as rumors of a developing relationship between Tennessee Volunteers Nate Ament and USC Trojans Jazzy Davidson are grabbing quite the headlines these days. The speculation has only grown as the two have publicly shown support for one another. So what’s really cooking between the two? Let’s find out.

Are Nate Ament and Jazzy Davidson Dating?

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After going viral at a basketball game rooting for the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, it can be deduced that Jazzy Davidson, in fact, has a special someone in her life. This new revelation has left the college basketball fans quite excited as Jazzy and Nate make a power couple in basketball.

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The two freshmen have proved to be standouts for their respective programs. Jazzy Davidson’s impact on the Trojans team has been spectacular from the time she came on. After JuJu Watkins was sidelined with an injury for the year, she took over from exactly where Watkins left off, leading USC in all five major statistical categories, which is quite a rare feat in Division I basketball.

Their on-court prowess is what makes the rumored romance so compelling to fans. Ament has been a force for Tennessee, earning All-SEC Second Team honors while averaging 16.9 points per game and leading his team to the Elite 8. His success mirrors Davidson’s own breakout season, solidifying their status as two of the sport’s brightest young stars.

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Why Are Nate Ament and Jazzy Davidson Linked Together?

The dating rumors gained traction on the internet after the alleged couple had been in each other’s vicinity within the last few weeks. Ament’s comment on Jazzy’s Insta post suggested that there was something more than just friendship brewing between the two.

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“I’m the luckiest man alive,” Ament had written on Jazzy’s post as she was seen soaking up the sun on the beach.

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This was further fueled when Jazzy was seen supporting her “man” as she was seen in attendance during the Tennessee games. Outlets like Yahoo Sports and Athlon Sports also reported on these exchanges, framing them as the start of dating rumors. Some headlines described them as potentially “college basketball’s newest power couple.”

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Have Nate Ament or Jazzy Davidson Ever Responded to Dating Rumors?

Well, though there has been no official confirmation on the matter from either of these two parties, their outward behaviour has pretty much given us more than a significant hint of how these two are frequently seen interacting with each other.

Davidson recently went viral when she showed up at Tennessee’s Sweet 16 win over Iowa State wearing Volunteers gear. This was deemed a “hard launch” of their blossoming relationship. Their viral Instagram exchange also shows that their relationship is going strong.

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What Is Nate Ament’s Relationship Status in 2026?

Nate Ament is believed to be in a relationship with Jazzy Davidson, although the confirmation has not been official from his end, suggestions have always been there. Speculation grew after Ament’s flirtatious interactions with Davidson became public.

Moreover, Yahoo News and Sportscasting reported that the rumors intensified after a TikTok video surfaced featuring both athletes. The clip, captioned “Average Tuesday night in nate n jazzys room,” quickly garnered millions of views.

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Is Jazzy Davidson Currently Dating Anyone?

If the rumors are to be believed, she is dating Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament.

With Tennessee’s tournament run continuing, all eyes will be on the sidelines at their next game against Michigan, where another appearance by Davidson could turn this rumored romance into a confirmed college basketball power couple.