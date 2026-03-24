Is Peyton McCollum Related To Ben McCollum? All You Need To Know 

What’s it like to play for your father on a Sweet 16 team? For Iowa’s Peyton McCollum, the answer involves high school championships, a zero-star recruiting label, and a season-ending injury.

Ben McCollum is termed the Curt Cignetti of college basketball. The Indiana Football coach got his first college head coaching job at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania before bumping up to the Division I level with FCS Elon and then James Madison, where he helped the Dukes in their transition from FCS to FBS. Then came the 11-2 season with the Hoosiers.

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McCollum’s career path is strikingly similar, built on a foundation of winning that includes a dominant 394-91 record over 15 seasons at Division II Northwest Missouri State, a Missouri Valley title at Drake, and now a surprising Sweet 16 run with Iowa in his first year. There is no telling how far he might go. But there is one difference between the two. Cignetti did not have his son on his team.

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Who is Peyton McCollum? Is he related to Ben McCollum?

Peyton McCollum is Ben McCollum’s son. The Iowa Hawkeyes coach has two other sons named Tate and Grace. Peyton flourished at Waukee Northwest High School, earning a first-team all-state selection as a senior by stuffing the stat sheet with 13.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game on highly efficient 51.4% field goal and 40.5% 3-point shooting.

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He led Waukee Northwest to the state championship game. Before his senior year, he went to Maryville (Mo.) High School and averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Despite these high school accolades, he was still a zero-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. He committed to Iowa to play under his father. However, he suffered a foot injury in practice on January 8 and was ruled out of the 2025-26 season.

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How good is their relationship? All to know

Ben McCollum and Peyton have a pretty healthy father-son relationship. “It was pretty special because you get to see those little kids, the coach’s sons, who get to come to practice and do all that and be involved with the team,” Peyton said regarding joining Iowa. “It’s really special. And then just seeing some of the former players that we had here today, it’s just like the connections you make and the people that you get to meet because of that are really special.”

Peyton has also revealed that Ben was his flag football coach back in the day, and they played a couple of rec leagues, too. “I think we didn’t lose,” he said. However, he still avoids calling him dad during practice or during basketball meetings.

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He also appreciates what he is doing at the Hawkeyes. “He tells me all the time he’d beat me and still beat me. But yeah, I think just his effort,” he said. “I think he works really hard, especially as a coach and as a player. I want to be more like that, and I think I can grow in that. That’s what sets me apart: effort.”

Initially, he planned to play under his father at Drake. Once he came to Iowa, it became a natural destination. Naturally, there are questions regarding the father-son dynamic and their perception.

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“You just can’t think about it really,” Peyton said. “You just have to think about coming every day, working hard. Don’t worry about the pressure, and it’ll all figure itself out if you trust yourself.” For now, he will recover from his foot injury and cheer from the sidelines as the Hawkeyes aim to go further in the NCAA tournament.