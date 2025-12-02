Is Seth Trimble Returning Soon? Hubert Davis Shares Promising Injury Update

“So sad for Seth,” were the exact words from coach Hubert Davis when news broke that his team captain had gone down with a freak training injury, breaking a bone in his left forearm during a routine workout. For a North Carolina team that entered the season ranked No. 25, losing their best stopper felt like getting punched before the fight even began.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Luckily for Tar Heels fans, some good news might finally be on the way!

ADVERTISEMENT

Hubert Davis provides a positive injury update on Seth Trimble

According to reporter Brendan Marks, Hubert Davis says Seth Trimble is “progressing fast” from his fractured forearm. There’s still no official timetable for his return, but the signs are promising. Trimble is already shooting, dribbling, and keeping up with his conditioning work.

“I don’t have a definitive answer in regards to when he’s going to come back, but he’s progressing fast and really well,” Davis said.”He’s shooting, he’s dribbling, he’s conditioning. And so it’s in a really good spot, and I’m looking forward to when he can get back on the floor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the injury, the early expectation was that Trimble would need about 6–8 weeks to return, which meant he likely wouldn’t be back until early January or even later. But this latest update brings real hope. Earlier, Pat Welter reported that Trimble’s surgery went well and that a mid-December return was possible.

And that would be huge for UNC. Trimble has played only two games this season, but the Tar Heels won both, including a massive win over Kansas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, his return could not come at a better time, especially considering their recent result against Tom Izzo’s Michigan State.

The main reason behind UNC’s Loss to Michigan State

For the first time this season, the Tar Heels, who had been enjoying life with Caleb Wilson leading the way, finally dropped a game. Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, the best playmaker in the country right now, completely shifted the momentum. What had been a fairly even battle flipped when the Spartans exploded on a 21-8 run to seal a 74-58 win over Hubert Davis’ side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tar Heels were beaten on the glass by seven and gave up a staggering 46 points in the paint. But the most concerning part? A team that entered the night ranked fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense allowed Michigan State to shoot 52 percent. Games like these make you realize just how important Seth Trimble was for this team.

Trimble was averaging 4.5 defensive rebounds a game this season and picking up a steal per night, and his defense was especially clear in his standout game against projected No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson. Not only did he lock Peterson down, but he also scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and handed out three assists in UNC’s statement win over Kansas.

Coach Hubert Davis will be hoping he gets his captain back soon, and all signs point toward Trimble returning before conference play begins.