“Is She Auditioning for Coco 2?”: Kim Mulkey’s Outfit Turns Heads During LSU vs Texas Showdown 

Kim Mulkey is known for her fashion, almost as much as she is for her coaching. Indeed, bold outfits in bright colours and various designs are a staple of Mulkey’s sideline attire. Last year, she had various outlandish outfits on display, including a multicolored sweater with a heart design on the back, when she took the floor at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for the showdown between the Tigers and the Longhorns last year. Arriving at the stadium against Vic Schaefer and Texas once again, Mulkey unveiled another head-turning look in 2026.

This time, Mulkey went with a embroidery heavy design. Specifically, Mulkey wore a coordinated two-piece suit dominated by a rich teal designed to be visually theatrical. The cropped, structured jacket featured intricate multicolored floral embroidery spread across the front, sleeves, and edges, incorporating bright tones to contrast the dark jacket.

Decorative buttons were woven down the front of the jacket. Meanwhile, continuing the theme beneath the jacket, she wore a beige top that contrasted with the embroidered outer layer. The matching pants continue the same pattern along the legs. It was a bold choice, to say the least. And the fans immediately had some jokes regarding the outfit.

Fans See Mexican Influence In Kim Mulkey’s Texas Outfit

“I feel Kim Mulkey’s outfit this evening may be cultural appropriation 😜,” joked a fan. Many fans, including this one, saw Mexican shades in this outfit. Notably, this did not have the usual sparkles that an average Kim Mulkey outfit has. But it was different, and that has always been the goal for Mulkey through her sideline fashion. She has created a brand,much like many other women’s basketball players, that makes her stand out in the industry. Sometimes in a way she would not want. ‘

“Is Kim Mulkey auditioning for Coco 2? Her outfit is..-😭,” commented a speechless fan. The 2017 Disney Pixar movie is based on a Mexican Mariachi band. It features such bright and elaborately designed outfits. The comparison is hilarious. Still, such jokes rarely faze Mulkey. She will likely continue wearing fits that draw attention. After all, it is who she is.

“Kim lookin’ like Mariachi Mulkey tonight,” wrote a fan. “Did Coach Mulkey rent a mariachi band uniform? 🙃 #LSUWBB #NCAAWBB #LSU,” echoed another. Well, she missed the Wide-brimmed charro hat and the high boots, but apart from that, she was ready to start playing. Jokes apart, the inspiration was evident as a traditional Mariachi outfit features an ornamentation down the outside seams and a short, decorated jacket (chaquetilla). Some features of Mulkey’s fit against Texas.

That led to some in-game trolling as well with a young fan holding a sign saying, “Kim Mulkey’s outfits ain’t got nothing on me…bless her heart, she is trying.” It was referenced as “ethical hating” by a fan online. Such slight jibes only add to the fun between the rivalry. Unfortunately for Mulkey, she was wrong side of the result on the day, with Texas defeating LSU 77-64. Mulkey was fuming on the sidelines for the majority of the second half, even shouting, “We’re dumb.” Well, it seems the outfit did not bring much luck, but Mulkey will be back on the drawing board and raring to make a strong comeback.