Is the Judge Who Granted Charles Bediako NCAA Eligibility an Alabama Donor? Fact-Checking the Viral Claim

The NIL rules have seen the NCAA eligibility of a lot of incoming players come under scrutiny. From NBA players like James Nnaji signing for the Baylor Bears, to G League players returning to College Basketball, college programs have tapped into this newfound pool to scout and recruit the best possible players.

The latest in a long list is NBA G League Center Charles Bediako. The Motor City Cruise Center had been plying his trade in the NBA G League after going undrafted in 2023. However, the 23-year-old will now return to the Alabama Crimson Tide, having previously played college basketball for them.

Charles Bediako has been cleared to return to the Alabama Crimson Tide after being granted a temporary restraining order in favour of his appeal against the NCAA. However, it has now emerged that Judge James ‘Jim’ Roberts Jr., who has granted Bediako the TRO, could potentially be an active donor of the Crimson Tide Foundation. The official foundation website has a certain Honorable Jim Roberts is listed as an active donor, which raises questions regarding the decision regarding Bediako’s NCAA eligibility.

The NCAA denied the University of Alabama’s initial internal request for Charles Bediako’s eligibility. However, Bediako challenged the decision by filing a lawsuit against the NCAA in the Tuscaloosa Circuit Court. The gained TRO means the Center is cleared to mark his return to the Alabama Crimson Tide Men’s College Basketball Team in the upcoming match against Tennessee.

Judge Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his J.D. from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. While Judge Jim Roberts did not ever study at the University of Alabama, he is a frequent guest lecturer there, according to the university’s Legal Education website.

Charles Bediako spent two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide before declaring himself for the NBA Draft in 2023. A dominant presence in the paint, the Center averaged 1.7 blocks and 5.2 rebounds per game during his two years at Alabama, while also contributing to the scoreboard with a scoring average of 6.6 points.

Charles Bediako could help Nate Oats turn the Alabama Crimson Tide season around

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently boast an overall record of 11-5 this season, which places them at 6th in the SouthEastern Conference right now. Nate Oats saw his men start the season well with good performances against seeded teams. While the Crimson Tide have performed admirably on the offensive half of the court, their inability to get stops on the defensive end still rankles.

Alabama has only two Centers listed on their roster in the form of freshman Collins Onyejiaka and Latvia-born senior Noah Williamson. The latter is a transfer from the Bucknell Bison but has seen his numbers drop at Alabama. Also, Onyejiaka will take time to get used to Nate Oats’ fast-paced playstyle.

In Charles Bediako, the Crimson Tide gain an experienced big man with previous experience playing under Nate Oats, which is likely to allow the Head Coach to use Bediako right away. His penchant for blocking and getting rebounds is going to add a lot of defensive depth to the Crimson Tide roster.

To add to it, while Bediako might have been playing in the NBA G League, the duration spent training within the NBA circuit is likely to mean Alabama gets a more developed version of Bediako, who was named in the SEC All-Defense team for the 2022-23 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently 3-2 in the SEC Conference Play matchups, and with further matches against SEC teams up ahead, Bediako could be the edge they need to fill the gaps in their leaking defensive setup.