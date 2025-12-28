Is Trentyn Flowers Joining NCAA Basketball? Latest Report Reveals Colleges Interested in Chicago Bulls Star

College basketball has entered uncharted territory, and Trentyn Flowers now sits at the center of it. A player currently under an NBA two-way contract is suddenly being linked to some of the sport’s most powerful programs, forcing uncomfortable questions about where the line between professional and amateur basketball truly exists.

After reports emerged that multiple Power Conference schools have shown interest in Flowers, the situation has sparked widespread debate about NCAA eligibility, NIL-era recruiting tactics, and whether the traditional pathways to college basketball are quietly being rewritten.

While Flowers remains under an NBA contract, the reported college interest highlights how aggressively programs are adapting their roster-building strategies. The reports, which surfaced on December 27 and 28, 2025, reignited debate about whether an active NBA player could ever regain NCAA eligibility.

Who Is Trentyn Flowers and Why Is His Name Linked to College Basketball Again?

Trentyn Flowers is a 6’9″ forward who was born on March 8, 2005. He was a former highly rated recruit (five-star caliber and widely viewed as a top-40 prospect in his class). Flowers had originally promised to play for Louisville before the 2023–24 season, but he chose to go straight to professional basketball instead. He signed with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League as part of the league’s Next Stars program. He has since moved to the NBA, where he signed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls in October 2025.

Before Chicago, Flowers spent time on two-way deals with the Clippers and their G League affiliate, and was waived in mid-October before landing with the Bulls.

What Does the Latest Report Say About Colleges Interested in Trentyn Flowers?

Joe Tipton of On3 says that Trentyn Flowers, a forward for the Chicago Bulls who is currently on a two-way contract, is getting interest from several top college programs. Kentucky, Michigan, BYU, Kansas, Washington, Texas Tech, Florida, USC, LSU, SMU, Indiana, and Clemson are just a few of the schools that have reportedly shown interest. The 20-year-old wing has played in two NBA games this season, scoring an average of 2.0 points in 3.0 minutes per game. Most of his work this season has come in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, after previously spending time in the Clippers’ system with San Diego.

Can an NBA Two-Way Player Like Trentyn Flowers Return to NCAA Basketball?

The key issue is amateurism and eligibility. Recent cases have shown the NCAA granting eligibility to some players with professional backgrounds, but Flowers’ situation is different because he’s currently on an NBA two-way contract and has already appeared in NBA games, a line that hasn’t been clearly approved in prior rulings.

Is Trentyn Flowers Actually Leaving the Chicago Bulls? What We Know So Far

Trentyn Flowers is still under contract with the Chicago Bulls as a two-way player. He signed with them in October 2025. Flowers, the Bulls, or any college program have not officially said that he is leaving the NBA. College programs have shown interest, but he is still with the Chicago team.

For now, there is no indication that a return to college basketball is imminent. Still, the mere fact that top programs are exploring the possibility highlights how fluid roster-building has become in the NIL era.

Whether Flowers ultimately stays in the NBA or becomes a test case for NCAA eligibility reform, his situation underscores a larger shift in the sport, one where long-standing boundaries are no longer as firm as they once seemed.