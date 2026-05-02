“Isn’t That Illegal”: Mark Pope’s Day Out With 5-Star Recruit Draws Attention for All the Wrong Reasons

Recruiting battles aren’t always fought inside gyms or over highlight tapes. Sometimes, they play out away from all the noise, where building relationships matters more than how high a program ranks. But this time, what was supposed to be a simple bonding trip quickly turned into something else entirely. Because when Mark Pope recently went fishing to reel in a big fish for his program, it didn’t just catch a recruit’s attention; it caught the internet’s, too.

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The Kentucky Wildcats head coach recently linked up with 2027 No. 1 prospect C.J. Rosser for a fishing trip in Orlando. And they were joined by assistant coach Mikhail McLean, as well.

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For Rosser, a self-described “country boy” who enjoys time outdoors, it was doing something he loves. But for Pope, it was a chance to build a deeper connection with one of the most sought-after players in the country. And by all accounts, it may have worked.

“It was really fun having the coaches out here with me and my family doing something I love. It means a lot that they continue to show up for me and try to get to know me off the court, too. I might teach them a thing or two about fishing, though,” Rosser said.

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However, let’s make one thing clear: Rosser isn’t just any other top recruit; he’s the kind of prospect who can reshape a program’s trajectory.

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At 6-foot-10, the North Carolina native brings a rare blend of size, versatility, and skill. He’s already modeling his game after players like Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram, and early EYBL numbers back up the hype as he averaged 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and strong defensive production across the board.

But what separates him isn’t just the stat sheet. It’s how he fits the modern game. He can stretch the floor, handle the ball, and impact both ends of the floor easily. Now, that’s exactly the type of player programs build around. And for Kentucky, that matters more now than ever. Because the Wildcats aren’t just recruiting talent. They’re trying to hit the reset button.

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Before Rosser, Mark Pope planned to build the Wildcats around Tyran Stokes – a top 2026 prospect with deep ties to the program and a natural fit on paper. And for a while, it felt like it was a done deal. However, Stokes went on to commit to Kansas, which raised serious questions about Kentucky’s recruiting direction under Pope. And that’s exactly why this latest move carried more weight than it normally would.

However, while the fishing trip landed well with the recruit, it didn’t quite go the same way online. Because as clips and pictures from the outing started circulating online, fans quickly began questioning whether everything about the visit was actually within the rules.

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Fans Question Mark Pope’s Recruiting Approach

What was meant to be a low-key bonding session with a potential recruit suddenly went viral, as fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

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“Isn’t that illegal to do with a kid they’re recruiting? Well, now with pretty much no rules, anything pretty much goes,” one fan wrote. While another added, “There goes Pope weirding out recruits again.”

But here’s the thing: as questionable as it looked online, there’s nothing illegal about what Mark Pope did.

Under the NCAA rules, coaches can meet recruits off-campus during contact periods, and that doesn’t have to happen only in a gym. So a fishing trip? That’s completely allowed. Still, as long as Pope didn’t pay for anything or offer extra benefits, it’s all within the rules. And honestly, this isn’t new.

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Jim Harbaugh would have sleepovers at his recruits’ houses to build connections, including with players like Quinn Nordin and Connor Murphy. Bruce Pearl made a name for bonding with families over backyard cookouts. And these things matter, because today’s top prospects aren’t just choosing programs, they’re choosing stability, direction, and a coach they believe will be there when it matters most.

“This cool and all, but Pope won’t be here next year,” one fan added. Whereas another wrote, “If Pope is the coach, we have a zero chance.”

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That frustration from fans doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Despite reportedly spending over $20 million on the roster last season, the Kentucky Wildcats finished 22–14 without making any real postseason noise. For a program built on national title expectations, that’s a tough sell. And that’s exactly why many are already questioning Mark Pope’s future by calling for a change or believing that if he stays, landing elite recruits becomes an uphill battle.

However, not everyone saw this negatively as some fans appreciated the effort. With one writing, “People may make jokes about this, but it’s actually a pretty sweet thing to do.”