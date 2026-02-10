“It Doesn’t Hurt Us”: Dawn Staley Sets Tone for SEC Clash With Kim Mulkey’s LSU Amid Injury Updates

In Colonial Life Arena, the No. 3-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t just win, they showed why they are one of the best teams in the league. While the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Volunteers were expected to be tough opponents, the Gamecocks handed them their worst defeat in the program’s history. But now, as they quickly turn towards Baton Rouge for a showdown against Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers, head coach Dawn Staley is making it clear that perspective matters more than hype.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on Carolina Calls ahead of the Feb. 14 matchup, coach Staley addressed the magnitude of the SEC clash and its implications beyond the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Win, lose, or draw, this game doesn’t hurt us,” she said.

But this statement wasn’t dismissive; it was calculated. From a Selection Sunday standpoint, Dawn Staley knows her 24–2 squad has already built a résumé strong enough to withstand a road battle against the Tigers. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be chasing the win; it only means panic isn’t part of the equation, and that makes them dangerous. But what makes Staley’s calm even more notable is that the Gamecocks are still navigating injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gamecocks have rarely been at full strength in the 2025-26 NCAA season, but even while navigating injuries, they are still stacking dominant performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Against the Lady Vols, Ta’Niya Latson dropped 21 points and four steals while wearing a substantial brace on her left knee as she returned to the lineup after weeks of uncertainty surrounding her health.

“I felt good, I played with a knee brace before at Florida State, so I wasn’t too foreign to that,” Latson said. “Just getting back in shape, getting reps in practice has helped me a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Gamecocks were still without Maddy McDaniel and Agot Makeer. Though the good news is, neither has been ruled out for the LSU matchup.

“Agot is getting better; she tried to get out there and do warm-ups yesterday, starting to do some drills in practice,” Dawn Staley added. “Hopefully, by Saturday, we get her back.” McDaniel, meanwhile, remains “day to day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Makeer and McDaniel return or not, the Gamecocks head into their upcoming game carrying both momentum and belief, and that sets the stage for one of the biggest SEC matchups of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks vs Kim Mulkey’s Tigers: Game Preview

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to watch? ABC

Predicted starting lineups for Gamecocks vs Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player G Raven Johnson G Ta’Niya Latson G Tessa Johnson F Joyce Edwards C Madina Okot

LSU Tigers:

Position Player G Mikaylah Williams G Flau’jae Johnson G ZaKiyah Johnson F Grace Knox F Kate Koval

Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey’s rivalry has always been the talk of the town whenever they have a game scheduled against each other. But if we had to look at the history between their programs, it has tilted heavily toward Columbia in recent years. South Carolina has won 17 straight meetings against LSU and holds an 18–5 edge over the Tigers in the Staley era. The Gamecocks even broke their winning streak last season when they handed LSU its first loss of the season.

But streaks play a very small role when it comes to matchups between strong opponents. On the stat sheet, the Tigers clearly hold an advantage

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: North Carolina Central at South Carolina Dec 7, 2025 Columbia, South Carolina, USA South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards 8 and her teammates huddle against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Columbia Colonial Life Arena South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20251207_sns_ay3_00476

LSU leads the nation in scoring at 96.6 points per game, while South Carolina ranks fourth at 87.9. On an individual level, Joyce Edwards paces the Gamecocks with 20.3 points per contest, backed by Ta’Niya Latson (15.5), Tessa Johnson (13.6), and Madina Okot (13.2). On the other hand, LSU counters with Flau’jae Johnson (13.8) and Mikaylah Williams (13.2), among others.

ESPN Analytics slightly favors LSU, giving the Tigers a 53.8% chance to win at home.

But that’s exactly why Dawn Staley’s approach stands out. For the Gamecocks, this game is about staying steady, no matter what happens in Baton Rouge. And if their recent win is any indication, Baton Rouge won’t intimidate them.

Our final score prediction: South Carolina 82, LSU 77