Several months after his heated exchange with Dawn Staley became one of the biggest talking points in women’s basketball, Geno Auriemma is getting another chance to address the controversy. The NCAA has changed its pregame handshake guidelines, making the traditional midcourt greeting optional. With UConn preparing to face off against South Carolina for the first time since their Final Four clash, Auriemma has shared new thoughts on the debate.

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“It doesn’t matter,” Auriemma told reporters ahead of the game.

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“Whatever the rules are, you just try to go by what the rules are. Everybody’s there to win a game, man… I’m not playing, so I’m just trying to coach my team because they’re the ones playing. And that’s what people are coming to watch, I think. They’re coming to watch us, South Carolina and Connecticut, play against each other.”

This comes after the NCAA recently approved a change to its women’s basketball tournament operations guidelines, removing the need for opposing head coaches to meet at midcourt for a pre-game handshake. While coaches are still encouraged to greet each other informally, the gesture is no longer mandatory.

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Of course, as most people know, this decision is particularly relevant to Auriemma and Staley.

The decision comes after the controversial confrontation between Auriemma and Staley following South Carolina’s 62-48 victory over UConn in the national semifinals on April 3. In the closing moments of the game, as the two approached each other on the sideline, they became involved in a heated exchange, having to be separated by assistants.

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The disagreement stemmed from the pregame handshake protocol. Auriemma later claimed he had waited at midcourt for several minutes for Staley and believed she had not come for the customary meeting. However, Staley argued that she had shaken hands with several members of the UConn staff and was not aware that Auriemma was waiting for her.

The incident quickly went viral, and Auriemma released an apology the following day. He explained that he had been frustrated with how the fouls were called and wanted to make sure there was no double standard in how coaches were talking to officials. The frustration unfortunately boiled over.

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Now, the two programs are set to face off in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, marking the first time the two sides are seeing each other since the incident. The game now gives both coaches the chance to move on and bring the conversation back to basketball.

With the game set to tip off at Mohegan Sun Arena on November 24, the attention will inevitably extend beyond the court. But if Auriemma’s comments are any indication, he would rather let the players decide the outcome than revisit what took place seven months ago.