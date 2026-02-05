“It’s Illegal to Do That”: HC Kelvin Sampson Reveals Harsh NIL Reality Facing Houston Cougars

In a complex NCAA spectrum with ever-changing policies, NIL has truly found its footing in the collegiate circuit. The extent of its impact is trending toward a concerning phase of collegiate athletics in which only wealthy programs would dominate. Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson shed light on this serious issue, following his team’s dominant 79-55 win over UCF.

Speaking during the media appearance, Sampson initially highlighted the Houston Cougars’ weakening financial system. It raises questions about the players’ recruitment in the coming years and halts the team’s growth into a basketball powerhouse under head coach Sampson. “We participate in the NIL just like everybody else,” he said. “We know what our kids’ market value is. Trust me, they’re not starving here. They’re getting exactly what the market is for them. But we have a very poor athletic department.”

Despite Sampson’s statement, the Houston Cougars have gone in the transfer portal and landed some big names for the 2026 class. With Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie, the Cougars executed their plan ideally to get the No. 1-ranked center and a four-ranked player, respectively. However, as the money eventually runs out, Sampson fears the Hougars won’t be able to attract such players.

For instance, in the 2024-25 season, the Cougars had an NIL budget of around $8 million, well below that of programs like the Kentucky Wildcats and the BYU Cougars. “We were poor when I got here, and we’re still poor,” Sampson said in this regard. We probably have the lowest budget of anybody in Power Four, and the way our recruiting is going, we have to stop at some point because we don’t have enough money to keep bringing in really good players.”

When NIL was legalized in 2021, the general sentiment was positive, as collegiate players would be paid based on their worth. However, it eventually became a significant factor in roster formations and long-term development.

Moreover, coaches aren’t sure whether a player will return next season without entering the transfer portal and landing in a second program for better NIL valuation. And all of this is pretty new for Kelvin Sampson.

“Teams that have the best recruiting classes usually have the most money. That’s the way it is today,” he said in the press conference. “It’s not about who do we want to sign, it’s about who we can afford. And even though we’ve doing the NIL thing, it feels funny for me to even say that. It’s like a culture shock, because for so many it’s illegal to do that, but it’s legal now.”

Notably, Kelvin Sampson isn’t the only coach to raise the issue of roster instability following the onset of NIL. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari criticized the issue of frequent transfers stemming from the NIL sphere.

Moreover, Sampson’s concern about the growing trend of players choosing collegiate programs based on NCAA valuation remains open and can hamper collegiate basketball in the near future. However, for now, with their latest high-value signings, Diane and Alozie, the program’s future is heading in a positive direction.

Can the NIL Issues Hamper Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars Next Season?

The Houston Cougars under Kelvin Sampson have been absolutely dominating, both overall and in Big 12 play. The side is currently 20-2 and 8-1 and fresh off a three-game winning streak. Sampson’s team is well-positioned to qualify comfortably for the National Championships. However, the question is whether they can do it next season, too?

There’s a two-way answer to it. If the Cougars don’t lose any players courtesy of the ongoing NIL-driven transfers, they’ll be in for another staggering season. While Sampson hinted that a majority of his players will return next season, the additions of Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie would be icing on the cake.

Besides NIL, the Cougars will definitely miss players like Milos Uzan, who are seniors. Thus, to compensate for that, Alozie would be a perfect younger player to groom for the upcoming years of the program. Therefore, if these things go right, the Houston Cougars can have another bright season next year.

However, uncertainties still exist in this collegiate system, and players don’t hesitate to flip their commitment or approach another college program.

To eliminate this, the NCAA must step in and at least implement regulations to limit the impact of NIL on player formation or drafting. Otherwise, the collegiate basketball landscape is quietly shifting from a space that emphasizes opportunity to one that delves into money.