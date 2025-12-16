‘It’s Been Taxing’: Mark Pope Reveals Physical Toll of Coaching $22M Kentucky Through Struggles

Down seven at the half against the Indiana Hoosiers and staring at another brutal night, Mark Pope and Kentucky finally broke their pattern. A rarity this season so far, the team displayed some mental strength and grit. The group outscored Indiana 40–21 and turned a slog into Kentucky basketball’s most important win of the year. Mark Pope has let more of his passion and aggression show over the last few games, but the coach announced that he has been instructed to rein in.

“We just love Kentucky so much,” Pope’s wife, Lee Anne, said earlier this year. “We love BBN so much. We love these boys so much. It’s just so personal for our basketball family.” Pope is often seen smashing his writing pad on the bench and yelling at the squad. Especially in the past few weeks, when the team has been performing abysmally. He had announced big changes were coming and has followed through. However, this has also taken some physical toll on Pope, forcing him to make an important decision.

“Mark Pope says he has been ordered not to speak over a conversational volume for the next couple of days due to the strain on his voice from yelling during Kentucky’s struggles.’ It’s been a pretty emotional several weeks, and it’s been taxing on my voice.'” Duke beat reporter Tristan Pharis wrote.

