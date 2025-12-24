‘It’s on Me’: Coach Dennis Gates Takes Full Responsibility After Missouri’s 43-Point Loss to Illinois

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Missouri Tigers just endured what might be their toughest blow of the 2025–26 NCAA season so far. Their matchup against the No. 20–ranked Illinois Fighting Illini was already expected to tilt Illinois’ way, with ESPN giving the Illini a 69 percent chance to win. Still, no one saw a 43-point loss coming. And in the aftermath, head coach Dennis Gates didn’t hesitate when it came to where the blame lay.

“You cannot ask our players to do more than what they’ve done. I take it on my shoulders, as the leader, as the head coach. It’s on me. This game is on me,” Gates told reporters in a postgame interview. “I told my players that in the locker room, it’s on me. Do not feel bad about it. Respond to it, but don’t feel bad about it.”

He then added, “At the end of the day, we just got to get healthy and get our full team on the court at the same time, and that’s where I think Illinois has taken a jump this season, after double-digit games. If you’re healthy, your team can get better, but if you have so many moving parts throughout the season in this early phase, you’re not going to take the jump yet. And I’m excited about getting our team together and being prepared to take the jump.”

Coach Dennis Gates’ candid comments came as Missouri continues to battle a wave of injuries that has stripped the Tigers of several key contributors.

Guard Jayden Stone, a steady perimeter threat, missed his seventh straight game with a hand injury after averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 41.7 percent from deep. Forward Trent Pierce has yet to appear this season at all, remaining sidelined with an undisclosed injury and no clear timetable for his return. Meanwhile, Jevon Porter, who was averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, was also unavailable due to a leg injury.

Their absence has thrown off the lineup as a whole, especially on offense. Gates specifically highlighted what Stone brings in terms of spacing, explaining that when Stone is on the floor, defenses have to stretch out, which naturally creates better looks and more opportunities for the rest of the team.

“When you lose a guy (Pierce) that has not played this season and he’s a starter in the SEC, that’s a (missing) advantage with length, shooting ability,” Gates said. “Jayden Stone, the same way, look at his percentage. You have to have both Stone and (Jacob) Crews in the game to open up things.”

Hence, the Tigers turned in their lowest-scoring performance in the series, dating back to the 1943–44 season and of the Dennis Gates era. The loss dropped Missouri to 10–3 and reopened some uncomfortable questions about what this team really is once the margins are gone.

What happened in Dennis Gates’ Missouri Tigers v/s Illinois Fighting Illini: Game overview

While many considered this matchup to be a neck-and-neck game, it quickly turned into a one-sided dismantling. The Tigers briefly held a 6–5 edge in the opening minutes, but once Illinois found its footing, the game flipped in a way that the Tigers were unable to cope with. A late first-half surge saw the Fighting Illini rip off an 18–6 run, transforming a 14–14 tie into a double-digit lead.

In the game, Illinois men generated 16 points during that run off second-chance opportunities, and by halftime, the Illini were firmly in control at 41–25. The second half offered no reprieve as the Fighting Illini stretched the lead beyond 20 within the first three minutes.

Meanwhile, Missouri struggled to generate clean looks, finishing the night shooting just 28.6% from the field. The Fighting Illini shot 51.7% overall and 45.5% from three, knocking down 15 three-pointers and repeatedly punishing Missouri’s defensive rotations.

However, not only were the Tigers outscored, but they were also out-rebounded with 43–24 in favor of Illinois, including 29 second-chance points, compared to just five for Missouri.

“The second-chance points that we gave up, they executed on every single one of them, and that’s what hurt us,” Gates said. “That’s what ignited their run. And I just thought our guys at that point, hit a wall.”

While Sebastian Mack (17 points) and Anthony Robinson II (12 points) provided the few bright spots for the Tigers, the game was defined by Illinois’ sustained pressure, ball movement, and dominance on both ends.

By the final buzzer, the 91–48 scoreline reflected more than a bad night; it underscored a complete mismatch in execution, physicality, and depth, turning Braggin’ Rights into a statement win for the Fighting Illini, who now have improved to 9-3 in the ongoing season.

Yet, even after a loss that could shake the confidence of a lot of teams, Dennis Gates isn’t letting it define Missouri. From his perspective, one rough night isn’t enough to determine who the Tigers are or where they’re headed.

What’s next for the Tigers?

With this loss under their belt, the Tigers have faced three losses in the season so far, two of which came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Kansas Jayhawks. For now, the team will have a ten-day rest before they begin the new year with their first conference game against the No. 22 Florida Gators on January 3rd, a game predicted to be in favor of the Gators with 67.7%.

It will be the Tigers’ first real measuring stick in SEC play, and one that arrives with questions still surrounding health and lineup stability. Dennis Gates, however, remains unwavering in his approach.

“I always tell my guys that I care about them, I love them. I told them, Look, man, I’m gonna stand on the railroad tracks and allow whatever to come my way, and I’ll shield you at the end of the day. One game won’t define us. One game won’t define us. We just have to get healthy. But in the meantime, in the process of getting healthy, we got to have guys fill in the blanks and be utility guys and do something that we may not have planned for you to do,” he said.

That urgency will only intensify once the Florida men are in the rearview, as the stretch offers little margin for error, with matchups against:

The Kentucky Wildcats on January 7th.

The Ole Miss Rebels on January 10th.

The Auburn Tigers on January 14th.

But for now, the team will enjoy their much-needed holidays before they start to work on their shortcomings, as coach Gates will look to get his team healthy.