Nobody expected Geno Auriemma to be particularly pleased after UConn’s nine-point loss to South Carolina, especially considering that the Huskies are having their worst start to a college basketball season in 40 years. However, the legendary coach’s postgame reaction has started a conversation that goes beyond the result itself.

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From admitting that he was struggling to coach the team to questioning his players’ mental maturity, Auriemma didn’t hold back when addressing reporters. He publicly threw his team under the bus, and that did not sit well with a number of people, including former ESPN broadcaster Linda Cohn, who, in her Thursday video titled “Its On You, Geno!“, challenged the veteran coach to take accountability for his team’s performance.

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“Since when is throwing your team under the bus a good thing? That’s exactly what UConn head coach Geno Auriemma did,” Cohn said. “I can appreciate a coach being honest. Being honest, but if you do so without taking more responsibility, you know what? I’ve got a problem with that.”

Prior to the game against South Carolina, the UConn Huskies, by their standards, were already having a poor start to the season with a 4-2 record. So, not only did their 65–56 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks further compound their early-season struggles, but the fact that they lost to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, who have become a fierce nonconference rival, made the defeat even more painful. And indeed, Auriemma showed his frustration during his postgame press conference, making sure his team got the brunt of his anger.

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“I’m having a really hard time coaching this team. You might be able to tell that,” Auriemma said. “I’ve got to figure it out. But it would be nice if I could get a little help. It’s just a very, very, very immature team, basketball-wise, and maybe in general, I don’t know. But to play as hard as we did, and to compete as hard as we did today, and to hurt ourselves in so many ways, it’s just disappointing.”

Apart from labelling the team very immature, Geno Auriemma also admitted that he may have overestimated his team’s capacity to handle a rigorous schedule, suggesting that they might not be mentally ready for the challenges ahead. He even acknowledged that he may have “overstated what kind of team we had mentally.” The veteran coach also blasted the team for its missed layups and “stupid fouls,” concluding, “It’s hard to beat the best team in the country when you’re beating yourself.”

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He even went as far as singling out star forward Sarah Strong, publicly questioning her recurring foul trouble. “You can’t have your best player in every big game we play sitting on the bench with fouls,” Auriemma said.

For Linda Cohn, it is understandable that a coach would be displeased when their team delivers a below-par performance. However, she believes that such public criticism should have been reserved for the locker room. The fact that Auriemma also failed to acknowledge South Carolina’s efforts or take greater responsibility for his own team’s performance was something Cohn did not appreciate.

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“When is it right for a head coach in any sport to throw his team under the bus in public?” Cohn said. “What do you gain by doing that? Look, I’m on the outside looking in. Geno’s in that locker room every day. He coaches the team. He recruited these players.”

In fact, the way Cohn sees it, Auriemma certainly has the talent required to get much better results than the Huskies have managed so far. UConn has players like Sarah Strong, whom Cohn considers a leading candidate to become the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. There is also Olivia Vukosa, the reigning Gatorade National High School Player of the Year and one of the most promising freshmen in the nation. With such talent on the roster, Cohn believes Auriemma has plenty to work with.

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Perhaps, as Cohn also acknowledged, the intention behind Auriemma’s comments was to spark a response from his players ahead of their next game. The Huskies are scheduled to face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. That matchup now feels like an important opportunity for the team to respond to its coach’s criticism. A win would certainly help ease the pressure on Geno Auriemma and his Huskies as they look to get their season back on track.