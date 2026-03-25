“It’s Time”: UNC Fans React as Hubert Davis Exits North Carolina

Hubert Davis had fans raging after the North Carolina Tar Heels choked against VCU. They let go of a 19-point lead to lose 82-78 in the first round of the tournament. While the loss already had the fans frustrated, Davis’ press conference made that even worse. The Tar Heels coach was asked about only using six players in the second half. He simply said. “Because it’s my decision.” After that implosion, Davis has been let go by North Carolina, but the fans aren’t surprised.

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader—he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” director of athletics Bubba Cunningham said in the release. “This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

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While the release had more corporate language, reports reveal that UNC was the driver of this decision. “A source close to Hubert Davis tells ESPN’s Rece Davis that Hubert Davis was fired by North Carolina. The school did not specify that in the release, which UNC called a “leadership change,” Peter Thamel revealed.

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The former UNC coach is owed nearly $5.3 million, per his contract and the release mentions that North Carolina will honor it. After the release, the mood among the fans was not of surprise but of relief, as many fans expected Hubert Davis to leave North Carolina sooner or later.

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Mixed Feelings For Fans As Hubert Davis Fired By North Carolina

“Ultimately it’s the right move, it’s just a tough spot. He’s a good coach in a role that demands a great coach,” a fan bluntly wrote. “Hate to say it but this was so necessary,” pitched in another.

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Hubert Davis’s tenure at UNC was a mixed bag. In his final season, Davis finished with a 24-9 record despite top project draft pick Caleb Wilson being unavailable for 9 games. But the way they were knocked out of the NCAA tournament was very striking. That has been the theme of Davis tenure. His lows are more noticeable than his highs.

For example, He coached Carolina to the national championship game as an 8-seed in 2022, beating Duke in the Final Four in Coach K’s final game as the Blue Devils’ head coach. But in the final, they crumbled. The Tar Heels led Kansas by 15 points at halftime before the Jayhawks came back to win 72-69. Eventually, Davis went 124-54 in his five seasons at Chapel Hill.

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Another fan responded with a Lebron James GIF saying, “It was about damn time.”

Unfortunately, the standards of UNC demand better than what he provided, especially after he had achieved them in his first season as head coach. The recruiting class was decent, ranking 14th on On3. Like the fan said, Davis is “good” but the position demands better.

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“Sad day, wish it could’ve worked out better, but it was time,” wrote another fan. Davis is a Tar Heel through and through. Hubert Davis played as a guard at North Carolina from 1988 to 1992, helping guide the program to ACC Tournament titles in 1989 and 1991 and a Final Four in 1991. After being let go, Davis said in a statement, “My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing.”

His past with the Tar Heels is a big reason many fans wanted this to work out. Unfortunately, destiny had other plans. Now, the program starts its search for a new coach. “North Carolina needs to go big-game hunting now and get a premier coach,” wrote another fan.

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North Carolina is set to go for a nationwide search, including outside the Tar Heel family. According to the release, they have hired executive search firm Turnkey ZRG to assist and will consult with an advisory group comprised of key stakeholders, including former players, former coaches and supporters of UNC athletics. Names like TJ Otzelberger, Todd Golden and Tommy lloyd are being thrown around, but there are no concrete reports yet.