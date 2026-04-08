“It’s Unfortunate”: Paige Bueckers Critiques Geno Auriemma–Dawn Staley Incident As South Carolina Issues Statement

For a game that had the road to the championship game riding on it, it should have been about who was a better team when the buzzer went off. But the Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley drama took every inch of attention away from the game itself.

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When the clock wound down in the matchup between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks, Auriemma made his way toward Staley. And it looked like it was going to be a usual end-of-game exchange between two head coaches. However, before it could settle into a handshake, things quickly escalated into a verbal altercation, and staff members had to step in before it went any further.

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And while that moment took over every headline, Paige Bueckers believes it shouldn’t have.

“It’s unfortunate,” the former UConn star said while speaking to TMZ Sports outside of LAX. “There was so much good basketball being played. UCLA had a dominant run. South Carolina was playing great basketball, Texas was playing great basketball – I feel like those should be the storylines. Obviously, the way that it was handled wasn’t the best.”

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But here’s the thing: when Auriemma went on to confront Staley, it didn’t come out of nowhere.

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Even when the game was going on, Auriemma voiced his frustration with the officiating and accused the Gamecocks of playing overly physical. However, the verbal fight took place when Geno Auriemma took offense when Staley kept him waiting for a handshake before the game began.

Still, when the dust settled on the whole feud, even he knew the focus had gone in the wrong direction.

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“It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them,” he said.

At that moment, Dawn Staley wasn’t interested in giving the situation any more attention than it deserved, as she had a national championship game to focus on. But with the season officially over after the Gamecocks lost to the UCLA Bruins, USC has finally addressed the situation.

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South Carolina Issues Statement as Dawn Staley Finally Addresses the Incident

In a statement issued by the program, coach Staley confirmed that she spoke directly with Geno Auriemma and made it clear that both sides are ready to move on from what unfolded in those final seconds of the Final Four game.

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“I have a great deal of respect for him and what he’s meant to this game. One moment doesn’t define a career, and it doesn’t change the impact he’s had on growing women’s basketball,” Staley said.

“The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that’s something this game has benefited from. So I’m asking everyone to turn the page. Let’s refocus on what matters most – Continuing to elevate our game, creating opportunities, and pushing it forward.”

Instead of extending the fallout, Staley chose to shift the conversation back to the bigger picture of the sport. And Auriemma matched that tone.

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In his own follow-up through a statement by UConn, he confirmed their conversation and didn’t shy away from accountability:

“I apologized to Dawn, her staff, and her team. I’ve lost more games in the Final Four than any coach in history. But Friday, I lost something more important. I lost myself,” he said in the statement. “Those who know me know I have nothing but respect and admiration for the game and the coaches who coach it. Dawn and her team deserved to win, and they deserved better from me.”

“Dawn and I have agreed to move on, and we hope the focus will shift back to the growth in women’s basketball.”

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So even with all the scrutiny around this feud, both programs said what needed to be said. And more importantly, chose not to let one moment define something much bigger.

But as that chapter closes, the attention will now turn to what’s next for the UConn Huskies.

Geno Auriemma Isn’t Going Anywhere

Let’s be real, how the 2025-26 season came to an end for the UConn Huskies wasn’t something anyone was expecting.

Why? Because throughout the whole season, they didn’t lose a single match. But all it took was one loss to the Gamecocks to put the brakes on their perfect 38-0 run and a 54-game winning streak.

But while their season came to an abrupt end, the good news for the fans is that, for all the rumors around the program, coach Geno Auriemma isn’t stepping away. Instead, he will be coming back for yet another season, extending a run that has already defined women’s college basketball for decades. And honestly, anything else would’ve felt out of place.

Imago April 6, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma, right, gestures as UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 is seen during the second half Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20250406_zan_s70_068 Copyright: xLuisxSantanax Tampa USA – ZUMA0809 0809763470st Copyright: xIMAGO/LuisxSantanax

Because when you’re talking about a coach with 12 national championships, 25 Final Four appearances, and over 1,200 career wins, you’re not just talking about longevity, you’re talking about a standard. One that doesn’t shift because of a single loss, and one that can’t be easily matched by another coach.

Still, the bigger question was never about Auriemma. It was about what comes next for his program. Because the 2026-27 Huskies are all set to look different.

With key pieces like Azzi Fudd and Serah Williams set to graduate this year, the responsibilities to carry the torch will now shift to the next wave. And right at the center of that transition is Sarah Strong, who isn’t being eased into anything. And Auriemma made that clear when he addressed how his players should respond to a loss like this.

“I think she should take it on her shoulders. This is what this is all about… I think the best players carry it with them. They put it on their own shoulders. I remember when we lost in 2001 in St. Louis. (Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi) And those guys, they went home. Not one kid said one word about it, but they carried that … for the next 12 months until we got back there. You can’t shy away from it. It is what it is, and (Strong) is tough enough to handle it,” the coach said.

So that’s the expectation. Not to forget about the loss, but to carry it, learn from it, and use it to become better for their future games. Because in Storrs, that’s how this program has always operated.

No matter how a season ends, the reset isn’t about starting over; it’s about reloading. And with Geno Auriemma still at the helm, this latest chapter is just the beginning of the next run.