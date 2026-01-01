“I’ve Done a Bad Job”: Dan Hurley Takes Responsibility for UConn’s Discipline Issues Despite Win

Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies look far more convincing than they did a season ago, when their bid for a historic three-peat ended in heartbreak. This time around, they look refocused and refreshed, opening the season 13–1, with their lone loss coming against the best team in the country right now.

But according to Dan Hurley, there is one clear area where the Huskies need to improve — and he is putting the responsibility squarely on himself.

“I’ve done a bad job with this team when it comes to ball security and discipline. When a team shows a lack of discipline, that’s on the coach. The coach is allowing it because I haven’t been able to clean it up in practice and get my point across,” Dan Hurley said in the postgame press conference following the win against the Xavier Musketeers.

He continued, “We’re nowhere near where we need to be in terms of ball security. I think the only way to fix that might be to start sitting guys down when they turn it over, or we just have to turn up the heat in practice.”

Turnovers have quietly become a real concern for the UConn Huskies this season. Even in a comfortable 90–67 win over the Xavier Musketeers, UConn turned the ball over 14 times, handing Xavier 17 easy points. And this is a recurring issue for the 6-time champions.

Dan Hurley’s side have committed 15 turnovers in each of their last three games, and opponents have made them pay. Against the DePaul Blue Demons, those mistakes led to 24 points. Against the Butler Bulldogs, it was 17 points, and even in the win over the Texas Longhorns, turnovers still cost them 12 points.

UConn has found ways to win through it all, but averaging 10 turnovers per game is a worrying trend. If the Huskies want to make a deep run in March, this is one area that will need immediate fixing.

While Dan Hurley works to clean up the turnover issues, there is still plenty for him to be pleased about–especially when it comes to the play of his freshmen.

Braylon Mullins Steps Up for Dan Hurley and Co

Indiana’s Mr. Basketball grew up just 90 minutes from the Queen City in Greenfield, Indiana, so when UConn made the trip to the Cintas Center to face the Xavier Musketeers, Mullins had a strong support system in the stands, with 50 to 60 friends and family among the 9,825 fans in attendance.

And as you would expect, he saved his best for the moment. Mullins turned in arguably his finest performance in a Huskies uniform, tying his career high with 17 points while posting career bests of six rebounds and four assists. He played a key role in leading the fourth-ranked UConn Huskies to a dominant New Year’s Eve win.

“He can score at all three levels, and the guy can really pass. We’re very fortunate to have him at UConn. We’ve got a lottery-pick-level player who is just getting started right now,” Dan Hurley said about Mullins in the postgame press conference.

The UConn Huskies are 3–0 to open Big East play and look far from slowing down. They next host the Marquette Golden Eagles, a game where ESPN gives UConn a commanding 94.9% chance of victory. As the only ranked team in the conference, the Huskies are once again in a position to dominate, with a real chance to sweep both the regular season and the Big East Tournament after St. John’s Red Storm ran the show last year.

