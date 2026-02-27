Izzy Besselman Didn’t Shy Away From Admitting Different LSU Role Due to Her Heart Condition

Feb 4, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese, left, and guard Izzy Besselman practice a handshake celebration routine that ends with air kisses before a game against the Florida Gators at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese, left, and guard Izzy Besselman practice a handshake celebration routine that ends with air kisses before a game against the Florida Gators at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

An emotional night unfolded at the Pete Maravich Center as Kim Mulkey’s LSU hosted the Lady Vols. But it was not merely because of LSU’s victory over Kim Caldwell’s team (89-73). It has something to do with an aspect that transcended teams and the limits of the players.

Izzy Besselman returned to court after two long years, and she fought hard to keep tears at bay as she graced the hardwood in the final seconds of the game. Izzy joined the team in the post-game press conference to talk about her off-court role for the team

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I think my perspective definitely changed, and it’s kind of different than what it was before, but just being a leader, supporter, anything I can for my teammates, just making an impact in any way,” said Besselman as she recollected the final seconds of her playing career.

Izzy Besselman’s name might not ring a bell to many, but the senior’s journey in the LSU ranks has been an uphill battle against adversity. A heart condition cut her dreams of having a professional career, as she had no other choice but to watch the game from the outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Izzy Besselman’s impact on the team, however, went far beyond the box score, earning her high praise from her coach and teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Kim Mulkey and Flau’jae Johnson Praise Besselman’s dedication to the Tigers

It must be hard for a coach to see her pupil sit out her dreams, especially when you have seen her grow up right in front of you. Kim and Izzy’s relationship goes way back.

“Izzy’s priorities in life are in order. While she loves basketball, she’s got her national championship ring, and she got to play in front of her hometown, friends, and family. She understands that she’s trying to play basketball when most people who have her condition are just trying to live and survive. So Izzy’s a great, great young lady and teammate,” said Mulkey, addressing Besselman’s situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Izzy Besselman’s heart condition makes it a difficult proposition for her to play on the court. Dealing with an abnormally high heart rate called inappropriate sinus tachycardia meant there was no way she could make a comeback to basketball. Adrenaline would be the fuel to the fire in this situation, and it can literally put her life in jeopardy.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2026: Alabama Vs LSU FEB 01 February 1, 2026: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey makes a sub on the bench during NCAA Women s Basketball game action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge La USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260201_zma_c04_027.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree471344

But this was her final night, and Kim Mulkey wasn’t going to let her senior player leave without getting her due before the last regular-season home game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Izzy’s teammate and “sorority sister” Flau’jae Johnson couldn’t let this opportunity pass without appreciating how extraordinary she has been for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling the star the “most selfless person” she knows, Johnson had nothing but warm words to describe her.

“She knows every day, she literally knows she’s not gonna play. She shows up to every film session, she shows up on time, ready to go, she always has her opinion about what we’re doing and what we should run, but she’s very smart.”

“She’s like another coach out there, and she’ll do whatever it takes like to help us win, like whatever we need, so I would just say she’s very selfless. I’m happy to have formed a sisterhood with her over these past four years, and I’m just proud of her. She’s battling something that a lot of people couldn’t … and she faces it every day, and she comes, has that same energy every day and cheer us on, so I would say she’s selfless, and I love her very much,” says Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it surely is no easy task when you are battling an illness that spikes your heart rate to over 100 beats per minute (bpm) in adults. The result: racing heart, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, in short, everything that makes living feel miserable.

Besselman, too, would savor this moment when she looks back upon it after she graduates from college, and this is sure to stay etched on her mind for a very long time.