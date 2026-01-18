Iowa Women’s Basketball Lands No. 1 Wisconsin Guard for Class of 2027

The Iowa Hawkeyes have made a habit of borrowing talents from the neighboring states, like Taylor McCabe (Nebraska) and Kylie Feuerbach (Illinois), and it seems like they are simply going to keep that tradition going as they pull prospects from every available place. This time around, coach Jan Jensen has found her newest recruit from right across the Mississippi. The 5-foot-11 combo guard Jada Seubert will be a part of her class of 2027.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Prep Girls Hoops ranks Seubert as the top prospect in Wisconsin and No. 66 overall in her class. Jada Seubert is from Stevens Point, which sits 90 minutes west of Green Bay and 270 miles Northeast of Iowa City. Seubert first received an offer in late July, and since then, things have progressed rapidly. Prep success with SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) and AAU dominance with the Wisconsin Purple Aces quickly produced numerous suitors who wanted her at every cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she had not yet decided which college to commit to, she made an unofficial visit to Iowa City the weekend of Oct. 18. After unofficial visits this fall to Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa State, her final decision remained unclear. Michigan also recently extended an offer.

Ultimately, it was the Hawkeyes who prevailed and now have a starting point for their 2027 recruiting class. Seubert’s inclusion would provide the team with an effective combo guard.

Jada Seubert averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 steals per game as a sophomore on Stevens Point Area High School’s varsity squad last season. Furthermore, on the Under-16 Nike EYBL circuit, she recorded 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 steals.