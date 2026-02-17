Jake Diebler Sets Record Straight Over Gus Johnson’s Televised NIL Statement

The Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves in a sticky situation after commentator Gus Johnson blasted their policies. During their game with UVA, Johnson suddenly took a jibe at Ohio’s financial priorities towards football while ignoring the other sports programs. Ohio Buckeyes basketball coach Jake Diebler recently addressed the controversy surrounding the matter.

“Part of what makes Ohio State special is that we have a big-time athletic department that strives for excellence in 36 sports, and there is no question that football is a major, major financial driver to the operation here. The other thing that is also true is that Ross, his team, myself we are working and working relentlessly to continue to push and increase our NIL situation. This landscape has been evolving right in front of our eyes, which plays a factor,” said Jake Diebler, talking about the situation.

Things got out of hand when Gus Johnson made a remark about the huge salary of Ohio State’s football coach, Ryan Day, that he believed was financially crippling Ohio’s resources.

“The difference between UVA and Ohio State is… UVA paid for their players. Ohio State gave all their money to Ryan Day,” went Johnson as he was on commentary.

Ryan Day’s new contract had hiked his salary to $12.5 million after his national title win in 2024, placing him among the highest-paid coaches. But it is also true that football has been Ohio’s primary source of revenue, and that has all been made possible thanks to Ryan Day and his team’s success.

Football has made a total of $180 million in earnings for the Buckeyes. Jake Diebler is also acknowledging the fact that he is working to get the NIL value up. Diebler said he’s working with the university’s athletic administration to create more opportunities for the coming seasons, even as the landscape has evolved.

While football keeps on being the major attraction because of justified reasons, every other sport is funded by third-party NIL deals. This is exactly the gray areas where Diebler is hoping to find some expansion with the help of the athletic director Ross Bjork and his team to leverage the funds.

Well, fundraising is surely important, but what Diebler needs is to maintain consistency and not alternate between wins and losses. Wisconsin is waiting for them, and with John Mobley out, most of the focus will be on their key man – Bruce Thornton.

Bruce Thornton Will Be Key To Victory Against Wisconsin

The Nashville Hoops Showdown might not have produced favorable results for Ohio; however, they will find comfort in the way their senior guard Bruce Thornton delivered against UVA. Thornton was the most dynamic on the court for Jake Diebler’s team and, in John Mobley Jr’s absence, took the responsibility of the team on his shoulders.

Thornton scored 28 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and an assist (his career 500th) in the back-and-forth game between the 16-9 Buckeyes and the 22-3 Virginia Cavaliers. Thornton also got help from his teammate, Amare Bynum, and the duo put up 10 points together in the opening 20 minutes.

Every passing day, Thornton inches closer to Ohio greatness. Bruce is now fifth on Ohio State’s all-time leading scoring list with 1978 points and is looking to chase his way to the top. Thornton can be effective by pushing the pace before the Badgers set their defense and by penetrating to collapse defenders, opening kick-out opportunities for shooters. This won’t be easy by any means, though, as the Badgers have a 25.1 rpg per game.

Wisconsin forces tough shots, and Bruce can come in clutch using his pace and avoiding half-court stagnation. Bruce can be the floor general for Jake Diebler, leading the team with his experience and skill, and Wisconsin would want to keep a close watch on him if they hope to win.