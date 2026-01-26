Jan Jensen Wastes No Time in Announcing Taylor McCabe’s Replacement After Unfortunate Injury

The game had barely started before everything changed. On the opening possession against No. 11 Ohio State, Taylor McCabe went down with a non-contact knee injury, forcing Jan Jensen into an immediate decision. There was no pause. No reshuffling. No confusion on the sideline.

Within seconds, Jensen had her answer. That decision helped fuel a 91-70 win for the Iowa Hawkeyes, extending their winning streak to eight games and delivering the program its third straight victory over a top-15 opponent, a first in school history.

Jensen confirmed after the game that the call was made almost instantly. “When that situation happened, the team just rallied, and we just gave it about five seconds. I said, ‘Listen, Taylor’s probably not coming back in this game. This is why we’ve been deep. Addie’s ready to go.’”

The replacement was Addie Deal, and the response was immediate. The five-star freshman delivered the best performance of her young career, scoring 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting while adding five assists and three rebounds. She logged a career-high 32 minutes off the bench and never looked overwhelmed by the moment.

Her impact extended beyond the box score. Iowa never lost control of the game, and Jensen’s emphasis on roster depth was no longer theoretical. It was functional, tested, and validated against a ranked opponent. Jensen emphasized that Deal’s readiness was not accidental. “Add’s been ready. She’s weathered so much because there are a lot of opinions on when you’re going to play and how we should do it. She just had to lock in and be part of the process.”

The performance underscored why Jensen has prioritized development throughout the rotation. When McCabe exited, there was no scrambling. Iowa simply moved forward.

Why the Timing Matters Going Forward

McCabe’s injury creates immediate uncertainty, but Jensen’s response clarified the short-term plan. McCabe, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, has started 20 games this season and averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three. Her steadiness has mattered, particularly late in games. Still, Iowa did not fold when she left the floor.

Instead, Deal’s emergence provided a stabilizing answer as the schedule tightens. McCabe is awaiting MRI results, and Iowa now turns its attention to a challenging West Coast trip against USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. How long McCabe is sidelined remains unknown, but Jensen has already shown she is not waiting for clarity to act.

Imago (Credits: Peyton McCabe Instagram)

Hours after leaving the game with a knee injury, McCabe redirected attention away from herself. She posted a message on social media asking for support not for her own recovery, but for her sister. “I appreciate everyone reaching out today! I would also appreciate it if everyone would send well wishes and prayers to my sister Peyton, who suffered a severe injury in her Drake basketball game today.”

That same Sunday, Peyton McCabe suffered a serious lower-leg injury while playing for Drake University. The post reframed an already difficult day for the McCabe family. Both sisters are now facing recovery timelines that remain uncertain. For Iowa, the immediate basketball answer is clearer. Jensen has already made her call. The bench is ready, the rotation has adjusted, and the next test arrives on the road.