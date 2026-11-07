Jazzy Davidson’s 2027 NBA Finals Pick Has a Personal Connection as USC Star Reveals Her Favorites

When asked to pick the 2027 NBA champion, Jazzy Davidson’s answer had nothing to do with odds and everything to do with her heart. During a Q&A with SLAM, the USC star picked one of the least favorite teams to win the championship.

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The Trojan star picked the Milwaukee Bucks to win the championship, but you could clearly see a smitten grin on her face. The reason for that smile and the most unexpected answer was Nate Ament, an NBA rookie who was selected 13th overall by the Bucks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Davidson has been dating Ament for at least a year now.

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The Bucks won the title in 2021, but currently, they have the worst record in the NBA, and it hasn’t come as a surprise. After two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left for the Miami Heat, the Bucks were left without a star piece on the roster to make themselves a championship contender.

As bad as this season is set to be for Ament, it will also allow him enough space to claim his place in the regular rotation, if not a starter’s role. The 19-year-old has appeared in 7 of the 9 Bucks’ games, and averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point line.

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While the timeline of the NBA rookie and the USC star’s dating is still unclear, it can be confirmed that they have been dating since March of this year. Davidson had posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from her freshman year at USC.

“I’m the luckiest man alive,” Ament commented on the post with a heart emoji.

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The couple has largely been private about their relationship. But on Nov. 6, when Davidson celebrated her 20th birthday, Ament made a wholesome post dedicated to her.

“Happy Birthday to the best girlfriend in the world. I love you always,” he captioned the Instagram post with some of the best moments from their relationship.

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Davidson responded with an “I love you” comment.

From Michael Jordan to SGA, Jazzy Davidson reveals her basketball favorites

Davidson also picked her other favorites, and she was mostly impartial in the rest of her answers. She picked Michael Jordan as the best NBA player of all time, and the Minnesota Lynx’s legend, May Moore, as the best WNBA player of all time. The USC star picked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the most stylish player in basketball, and Dennis Rodman for the best defender of all time.

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But when Davidson was asked to pick the best basketball team of all time, she picked the 2026-26 Trojans and the 1983-84 Trojans, the last USC women’s basketball team to lift the national title.

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The 1983-84 USC Trojans women’s basketball team was one of the greatest teams in college basketball history. Loaded with legends like Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper, Paul McGee and Pamela McGee, the Trojans won the title for the second straight season that year, defeating Tennessee 72-61 for the national title, but it was also USC’s last title. They had finished the regular season 24-4.

A lot of players from that season’s roster gave the Trojans the legacy they have now. The program also has banners of legends like Tina Thompson and Lisa Leslie.

“I feel like we’re carrying that on in our own ways,” Davidson told SLAM. “Honoring people that were here before us is super important to not only us, but our entire team. And yeah, very grateful to be here.”

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Davidson is certainly not chasing those legends, but she is certainly trying to leave her lasting legacy at USC with JuJu Watkins and Saniyah Hall. The trio certainly gives their team depth to end the 42-year drought, but the bigger question is how head coach Lindsey Gottlib, who Davidson picked as the best coach of all time, would bring out the absolute best from their trio.

The USC sophomore picked “Love & Basketball” as her favorite basketball movie, Nike Kobe 5 as the best basketball sneaker, and teammate Rian Forestier as her favorite pregame hype song.

Jazzy Davidson, JuJu Watkins and Saniyah Hall graced the cover of SLAM’s latest issue, which is also Davidson’s pick for the best SLAM cover.

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Davidson led the Trojans in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks in her freshman year. She averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. In her sophomore year, she led her team in a win over UNLV with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while she converted 10 of her 11 shots from the field.