JJ Sati-Grier Opens Up on UCLA Recruitment & Russell Westbrook as Sierra Canyon Teammates Join In (Exclusive)

For JJ Sati-Grier, the dream of playing college basketball is starting to feel real. The Sierra Canyon point guard grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, with basketball introduced to him by his father, a former professional player who played overseas. Now, years after first picking up a basketball, Sati-Grier is attracting interest from major college programs and working toward the next step in his career.

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In an exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports, Sati-Grier opened up about his recruitment, his experience playing for Russell Westbrook’s Team Why Not, the lessons he has taken from his coaches, and the routines that help him prepare for games. His Sierra Canyon teammate Josh Lowery also joined the conversation, discussing his own recruitment, the importance of doing the little things on the court, and the friendly competition between the two guards.

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From UCLA’s consistent communication to Westbrook’s advice that “speed kills,” Sati-Grier’s journey is entering an exciting phase. But as he explained, the dream began long before college coaches started reaching out.

Editor’s note: The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

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JJ Sati-Grier on His Recruitment and UCLA’s Interest

Talk about growing up playing basketball in Charlotte and now coming out here to play for Sierra Canyon.

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JJ Sati-Grier: “Yeah, so I grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. I got into basketball when I was like four years old and my dad got me into it. He played overseas. He played pro. So he was just, you know, he got me into it when I was four.

“I used to go to the YMCA, work out, and it just stuck with me ever since I grew up. And I’m here now in Cali playing at Sierra Canyon.”

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Talk about your evolution as a player over the last few years. The recruiting stuff has been picking up. What has that experience been like?

JJ Sati-Grier: “I feel like I ain’t started getting my recognition until probably like last year, this year. I really started getting offers like really this year. So getting an offer this year, that’s becoming so real. You know, ever since I was a kid, just dreaming to have offers. Now that coming to fruition.”

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What’s stood out to you about the schools you’re considering?

JJ Sati-Grier: “Definitely UCLA. I feel like that’s the school that’s most on me right now. I’ve been on some visits over there. Well, there’s Arizona, Texas. It’s a lot, a lot, a lot of schools.

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“But it’s just so real, you know, being me two years ago, being in this position. I would never think I’d be in this position. So just me talking to all these coaches just feel like I’m getting closer to my dream. So, yeah.”

Has anything stood out about the way the coaches have been communicating with you?

JJ Sati-Grier: “Nothing that stood out. It’s just a lot of UCLA. They’re very consistent with me. Always seeing how I’m doing, texting me. USC is too. Kansas is too.

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“But it’s a lot of good schools out there. Can’t wait to build a relationship with the coaches to see where my future’s taking me.”

Russell Westbrook’s Influence on JJ’s Game

What does Russell Westbrook mean to you on and off the court?

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JJ Sati-Grier: “Russ, that’s a great dude right there. I played for his organization team, Why Not, for this summer for AAU. We did pretty well. We made it to the Elite Eight in Peach Jam.

“He was there a couple games coaching, you know, giving me tips. He’s just an energy dude. Energy affected me, I feel like. And I definitely took away some key points that he taught me during my game. That’s a great mentor to have in my corner.”

If Westbrook called you right now, what would you two talk about? What’s the first thing you’d say?

JJ Sati-Grier: “If he called me right now, to be honest, he’ll probably say something about probably like Nine Vicious. Because I had like put him on to this artist called Nine Vicious. And it was like, it went kind of viral on social media.

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“So we’ll probably talk a little bit about that. And he’ll probably ask me how I’m doing and stuff. So, yeah.”

What’s the biggest thing you’ve taken from his game?

JJ Sati-Grier: “Definitely just his speed. He always tells me, he always told me speed kills. So just me playing fast, using my speed to my advantage when I’m on the floor. So definitely just using the speed.”

Josh Lowery on His Michigan Offer and the Importance of Doing the Little Things

Sati-Grier isn’t the only Sierra Canyon guard working toward the next level. His teammate Josh Lowery has also been attracting college attention, including an offer from Michigan. During his conversation, Lowery explained how that offer arrived and why his game involves much more than scoring.

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Talk about getting the Michigan offer. Do you remember how it happened?

Josh Lowery: “Coming from that tournament, I didn’t get any offers, none of that stuff. But the day I got back from Indiana, I looked at my phone, got a text from Ato. We had a Compton Magic, and he told me I got an offer from Michigan.

“And I was so excited because I felt like I could have done way better that weekend. But it just shows that I can be resilient and do other things on the floor besides, you know, things people worry about, like scoring and passing the ball. So, I was able to play defense and do other things. So, I was really excited when I got that offer from Michigan.”

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Do you think improving those little things, the things that don’t show up in the stat sheet, is important?

Josh Lowery: “No, for sure. Basketball is, there’s very, I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of highly, like, outfit scores. Like, you consider yourself a scorer, then you’re going to be in college, in an NBA.

“You got to be able to do little things. You got to be able to defend your position, for sure, and other positions as well. You got to rebound down, be able to have a high IQ in the game.

“So it’s definitely not the things that, you know, always come up in the stat sheet. It’s the stuff that you don’t see.”

You had a stacked team last year, with a lot of success. How are you adjusting to your role this season?

Josh Lowery: “Yeah, it’s definitely a different role going from last year to this year. Last year, we had really good, really good, really good groups.

“So, this year, taking on a bigger role, more of a leadership role, it’s going to be challenging. But I’m excited for it because I know that this is what I’ve been training for. This is what I’ve been working for. So, yeah.”

Josh Lowery Reveals Who Is More Locked In Than JJ Sati-Grier

Who’s more locked in during film sessions, you or JJ?

Josh Lowery: “Definitely me. Nah, I’m more locked in. We both locked in for sure. But I would say I’m locked in for sure.”

How many times have you two played one-on-one? Who’s keeping track?

Josh Lowery: “Me and JJ played one-on-one quite a few times.”

What’s the record?

Josh Lowery: “JJ got me, but I think right now, probably, like, I think he got me two games.”

Two games?

Josh Lowery: “97. 97, I think. He probably has something different to say, but I’m pretty sure he got two games on me.”

The friendly rivalry is one thing, but both guards are also thinking about how their games will translate to the next level. For Lowery, that means developing into a bigger guard who can handle pressure and make plays against different coverages.

Which players do you look up to and try to model your game after?

Josh Lowery: “Recently, I’ve been looking really at Cade Cunningham, Big Guard. That’s what I am. That’s what I try to be. So I would say Cade Cunningham, just the way he’s able to be taller than most of the guards that he’s playing against. Being able to pass and score. Playing defense. Stuff like that.

“And, I would say also, probably Paul George. You know, he’s taller, smoother guard. So, that would be those two for sure.”

What about other players your age or guys in college whose games you’re studying?

Josh Lowery: “I would say Cole Peete. You know, Cole Peete. Compton Magic. Compton Magic ties. And he got my subscribers.

“So, I would say from his game, he’s one of my favorite cosplayers because his mid-range is super good. He’s a big body. The mid-range is good.

“I would say Elijah Arenas. Another one. Super smooth. Who else? Bruce Branch. He, you know, I played with Bruce when I was, you know, younger. And, so, you know, he’s someone that, you know, I’ve kind of walked with. And he, you know, he’s doing really well right now at BYU. So, yeah, those three for sure.”

JJ Sati-Grier on His Father and Sierra Canyon’s Coaching Staff

Who has influenced you the most?

JJ Sati-Grier: “My dad, for sure.”

Talk a little bit about Sierra Canyon and the coaching system there. How is it making you better?

JJ Sati-Grier: “Oh yeah, for sure. Coach Dre. He’s always keeping it real with me. So I feel like that’s always getting me better. Ever since I’ve been there. He always wants the best for me. So him is always keeping it real with me.

“If I had a bad game, he gonna tell me. Other people not gonna tell me. I don’t want a bunch of yes men around me. So him being like that is great.

“Assistant, Coach Foof, Coach Sandy. All the assistants, I mess with them heavy. I look up to them too. I just mess with the whole coaching staff for real. So, yeah.”

Walk us through a typical night workout. What are you working on?

JJ Sati-Grier: “I’ll probably do a little bit of ball handling. A little bit of finishing. Some shooting. Nothing crazy. Night workout.

“I have practice today. So probably just a lot of just, you know, detail work. Shooting. Layups. Just regular calm stuff.”

JJ Sati-Grier on Reading Before Games and His Unusual Jump-Shot Comparison

What’s the weirdest superstition you have before a game? Do you have anything?

JJ Sati-Grier: “I wouldn’t say weird, but like, I like to read before my games. So that’s something I like. I grew into like reading before my game just to get my mind right. So, yeah.”

Are you reading the same book every time?

JJ Sati-Grier: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. Right now I’ve been reading The Inner Game of Tennis. So that book. I haven’t finished that yet. I feel like my next book is probably going to be Atomic Habits.”

Describe your jump shot using only a food comparison.

JJ Sati-Grier: “French fries. Because it’s always good.”

What’s a move you tried when you were younger, just messing around, that ended up working in games?

JJ Sati-Grier: “Definitely like a behind the back. When I was younger, I used to do behind the back into a layup. Now that that works. So like, in transition, I’ll do behind the back. Player just fly the other way. Like a wrap, a wrap behind my back kind of to the layup. But yeah, that.”

JJ Sati-Grier and Josh Lowery on Music, Gaming and Pregame Routines

Give me three records for your pregame playlist.

JJ Sati-Grier: “Definitely Nine. Some by Nine Vicious. Some by NBA YoungBoy. And something by Drake. I feel like it never go wrong with Drake.”

Lowery, on the other hand, doesn’t rely on music to get ready for basketball.

Are there three artists or songs you always go to before a game?

Josh Lowery: “I don’t even know. I’m not a big… I’m not… I’m actually not a big music guy before the games. I’m usually listening to what Dana be putting on.”

What about during workouts?

Josh Lowery: “No, I usually work out with no music.”

Really?!

Josh Lowery: “Yeah, I don’t work out with music. I play with no music. I’m kind of just… I’m… Yeah.”

So you’re just out there?

Josh Lowery: “I’m just out there. I feel like I’m just out there playing a game. I mean, I’m thinking a game all the time. So, I would say… I would say, like, I’d be listening to Drake. I’d be listening to a lot of Olivia Dean. Um, I like the slower music. I’m not a big, like, rap, rap guy.

“But, um, you know, JJ’s been putting me on with Nine. So… Okay. Yeah, he’s been talking him up. He’s always on it. So, for sure, yeah.”

What are your biggest priorities in workouts right now?

Josh Lowery: “You know, definitely ball handling. Ball handling, making, you know, tough shots, creating space for shots. Um, I feel like working against pressure, stuff like that.

“Um, definitely guard stuff. Because that’s something I definitely need. Because in college and when I go pro, it’s not… I’m not going to be a wing. I’m not going to be a wing, but I’m going to mostly be a big guard. That’s what I’m going to be training to be.

“So, definitely a lot of ball handling. Definitely being able to, you know, ball spin coverages, all that stuff like that.”

JJ Sati-Grier Is Still Chasing the Dream

For Sati-Grier, the attention from college programs is a reminder of how far he has come since his first days playing basketball in Charlotte. His connection with Westbrook has given him lessons to apply on the court, while Sierra Canyon’s coaching staff continues to push him to improve.

But he isn’t treating recruitment as the end goal. With UCLA, USC, Kansas and other programs showing interest, Sati-Grier is looking forward to building relationships with coaches and finding the right next step.

As he put it, the experience is still sinking in.

JJ Sati-Grier: “It’s just so real, you know, being me two years ago, being in this position. I would never think I’d be in this position. So just me talking to all these coaches just feel like I’m getting closer to my dream.”

And with more work ahead, the Sierra Canyon guard is determined to keep moving toward it.