Joe McKeown Fights Back Tears as Family Joins Him for Final Welsh-Ryan Goodbye

The Joe McKeown era at Northwestern University came to an end after 18 remarkable years, and it ended in heartbreak rather than storybook fashion. The Wildcats fell 67–62 to Purdue on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena, closing the chapter on his coaching career. “Today is a very surreal day for our family and myself,” McKeown said, fighting back tears as he embraced loved ones, including his daughters Meghan and Ally. Having them both be part of his coaching journey, he later said, was the greatest thing he ever did.

“I always remember we went to Big Ten Media Day here in Chicago, and there were about three or four coaches — men’s and women’s basketball together — who had coached their sons. During the breaks, we’d sit there and compare stories and notes, and they all told me the same thing: it’s going to be the greatest thing you ever did. And they were right,” Joe McKeown said when asked about the importance of family.

He continued, “So I’ve been so lucky that she chose Northwestern. I’m not sure we moved her, as you heard me say, in the middle of high school. But now, you guys who are part of Medill also know how special that is.”

McKeown was one of the lucky ones to have coached his own daughter during a career that spanned over 40 years, something you rarely see in the sport. Meghan played for the university from 2010 to 2014, and we can tell she learned plenty about the game during that time. The knowledge she built playing under her dad is something we now see on the big screen, where she works as a women’s basketball analyst and regularly appears on ESPN and NBC Sports.

His daughter Ally also joined the program as an administrative assistant in 2024 and has been part of it ever since. That definitely meant a lot to Coach Joe McKeown, for whom family has always meant the world.

During his time at George Washington University, McKeown consistently produced winning seasons. In 1991–92, he led the Colonials to a No. 6 national ranking, the best in program history. From 1991 to 1998, his teams posted consecutive 20-win seasons and captured five Atlantic 10 titles. He added one more historic note in 2007 with a 28–4 campaign that reset school records for wins and winning percentage.

But he chose to leave after the 2007-08 season.

You might be wondering why anyone would leave after achieving so much success. For McKeown, the decision was made keeping his family in mind. He moved them to Chicago so his son could receive better autism care and services, and in doing so took over a Northwestern program that wasn’t considered a powerhouse at the time.

Joe McKeown closed out his 18 years at Northwestern as the program’s winningest coach with 276 victories. His career total of 785 wins ranked fifth among active NCAA Division I women’s basketball coaches. Perhaps that number could have been even higher had he stayed at George Washington, but he chose family over chasing more milestones. And in doing so, he showed that success at home meant more than any record ever could.

In the end, having his family alongside him throughout the journey was the greatest gift he could have asked for.

Before the game, his daughter, Meghan, made the moment even more emotional by penning a heartfelt letter. “Dear Dad, 40 years is a long time. You’ve put in 350,640 hours of coaching basketball. In that time, you’ve won nearly 800 Division 1 games, multiple conference titles, multiple coach of the year awards, you’re in multiple halls of fame, and more than half of the time, you ended up in the NCAA tournament. But more importantly, you helped grow women’s basketball into what it is today.”

“You became family to hundreds of your players. You empowered women before it was cool for men to do so. You provided hope and support to more people than you’ll ever realise. Your most selfless act was in 2008, leaving behind a powerhouse top 20 team at GW to move to Chicago and take on a programme that hadn’t won in a very long time, all because your son with autism needed better resources and our family was out of options.”

“You’ve given me, Ally, Joey, and Mom the most fulfilling, exciting, and joyful life by making us a part of your basketball world every day. I would not be who I am today if it hadn’t been for my dad being a coach. I leave you with this. I’m married now. Legally, my last name is Wallace. But as long as I’m in the basketball profession, I will forever go by Megan McKeown because I am so proud to be your daughter. Thanks, Dad.”

If this doesn’t bring tears to your eyes, perhaps nothing will. During McKeown’s career in Evanston, he coached four WNBA Draft selections and led Northwestern to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Big Ten regular-season title in 2019–20. But Sunday at Northwestern University carried even more significance…it was Senior Day.

McKeown Bids Farewell in Fitting Senior Night Sendoff

Joe McKeown’s farewell celebration came after the game, but before tipoff, the senior Wildcats were the center of attention inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. Caroline Lau, Grace Sullivan, Tate Lash, DaiJa Turner, Sammy White, and Lauren Trumpy each received warm ovations from the crowd as they stood on the court alongside their families.

It was an emotional affair for everyone involved, and the seniors gave everything they had in their final game in a Wildcats uniform. Lau delivered a double-double with 19 points and 13 assists, while Sullivan added 14 points. But it wasn’t enough, as they fell to Purdue, finishing the season 8–21 and missing out on the Big Ten Tournament.

“I’m kind of in a rare experience now, playing at the same school for four years,” Lau said. “I’ve had the best four years of my life here, and I’m super grateful to Coach McKeown, the whole coaching staff, and my teammates.”

The defeat to Purdue closed the chapter not just on the seniors’ college journeys, but on Joe McKeown’s coaching career as well. It was a remarkable run, and the basketball fraternity will surely miss seeing him on the sidelines, passionately guiding his players.