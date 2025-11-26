John Calipari Gets Real on Landing New Job After 15 Years at Kentucky

For years, John Calipari felt inseparable from Kentucky basketball. Fifteen seasons, a national title, four Final Fours, and enough headlines to make Lexington feel like the center of the college hoops universe. But for the first time since 2009, Calipari is building something new, and he isn’t pretending the shift has been anything but a reset.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein ahead of Arkansas’ marquee matchup with Duke, Calipari peeled back the curtain on what this second act actually feels like. And after a decade and a half of being one of the sport’s loudest gravitational forces, he admitted he’s experiencing something entirely different.

“It’s a little different… you’re not at the center of the universe on every story, on every click,” Calipari told Rothstein. “But everything you need to win is here. Our building is sold out… I’m living in a small town, 90,000 people, 35,000 students, but we’re still in the SEC, still on CBS, still where we are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

That honesty is the lone constant he’s carried from Kentucky to Fayetteville. Calipari hasn’t shied away from acknowledging that this phase of his career is about proving he can still shape, motivate, and elevate a brand-new locker room in the NIL and transfer-portal era. As he put it, if the day comes when he can’t impact young players the way he once did, he’ll walk away rather than cling to a job title.

Yet for now, Arkansas has given him everything needed to keep winning and a national showcase to prove it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Duke Becomes Calipari’s First Big Test at Arkansas

Calipari’s next test arrives under the Thanksgiving lights. Arkansas and Duke meet in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic at the United Center, a prime-time stage that has followed Calipari through most of his career. The matchup also marks the first-ever meeting between Calipari and Jon Scheyer as head coaches, adding a new chapter to a rivalry that last carried real heat in the ’90s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And if anyone knows Calipari, they know he’s not easing into his new job. His résumé speaks loudly enough: 189–71 at UMass, 214–69 at Memphis, 410–123 at Kentucky, and 27–15 so far at Arkansas. The Razorbacks may play in a smaller town, but the coaching box still belongs to one of the biggest game managers of the modern era.

This one also pits two of the nation’s most talked-about recruiting classes against each other. Arkansas will lean heavily on its explosive freshman backcourt, Meleek Thomas (18.3 ppg) and Darius Acuff Jr. (16.8 ppg), both five-stars who have walked straight into starring roles. Thomas keeps the scoring engine humming, while Acuff has taken over as Calipari’s primary initiator.

Imago Kentucky’s John Calipari waves at the crowd as he goes and takes a seat.Oct. 22, 2021

Across from them is a Duke squad stacked with the kind of high-powered firepower Scheyer has made his trademark. Cameron Boozer (21.1 ppg) has already delivered college-ready production, Patrick Ngongba II anchors the paint with efficiency and length, and Isaiah Evans has evolved into a downhill scoring threat. Together, they form one of the most potent offensive trios in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calipari knows the risk of these spotlight games cuts both ways. “When you play these games, you risk a lot,” he said. “I want to win every game… because we all eat when they win.” In an era where wins feed recruiting momentum, NIL leverage, and player confidence, he’s not wrong.

For Calipari, this isn’t just another résumé game; it’s an early verdict on whether his Arkansas project is already on schedule. For Scheyer, it’s a chance to establish Duke’s young core against the sport’s most experienced tactician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran coach versus rising headliner. Five-star guards versus generational recruits. A program rebuilding its identity versus one sharpening its next era.

Upheaval brought Calipari to Arkansas, but this showdown will reveal just how quickly he’s remade the Razorbacks into a national threat.