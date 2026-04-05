John Calipari Backs Donald Trump’s Executive Order Amid Ongoing NCAA Concerns

An executive order from Donald Trump aimed at overhauling college sports has drawn an immediate and powerful reaction from Arkansas head coach John Calipari.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Donald Trump’s latest executive order regarding college sports is titled “Urgent National Action to Save College Sports” and aims to enforce strict rules around NCAA eligibility, player transfers, and NIL packages. However, the legislation must be passed in Congress to be mandatorily enforceable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order immediately drew a strong response from one of the sport’s biggest names, but it’s what John Calipari finds ‘harmful’ about the current system that is most concerning.

The tweet read, “I’ve spent my entire life focusing on the success and well being of student athletes. Their success in both sports and academics is paramount. I have no problem with Athletes making money and I have had that stance for many years. But what we have been dealing with the last few years is harmful not only to their total success but also the longevity of College Sports as we know it. Yesterday, President Trump took bold action to preserve and protect Collegiate Athletics. I urge Congress to pass bipartisan legislation and SAVE COLLEGE SPORTS!”

ADVERTISEMENT

John Calipari has been actively expressing his discontent over the NIL abuse prevalent in college basketball. In December 2025, the Arkansas head coach even highlighted the need for stricter rules to prevent significantly older players from entering or re-entering college basketball, stating that some of them are even using the NIL money to pay alimony and child support.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Calipari also asked for stricter transfer portal rules to prevent ‘extortion’ habits, and President Trump’s executive order addresses most of the concerns the 67-year-old has highlighted over the recent years.

The order will limit a player to five years of the NCAA eligibility, barring exceptions for military service and other acts in the public interest. Also, the order directs that a player may transfer only once during his college career without penalty, with the option of another transfer if the said player achieves a four-year degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The April 3 order also wants to restrict colleges from paying above-market-value packages to players, thanks to the NIL rules. Other clauses include preventing players from returning to college basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive order will transfer the power back to the NCAA

The NCAA eligibility has been a pressing issue that has taken center stage this year. From James Nnaji returning to college and receiving full eligibility to colleges recruiting from the NBA G-League to strengthen their rosters, the 2025-26 season has seen several coaches voice their concerns regarding the eligibility criteria, NIL abuse, and people taking the legal route to circumvent the NCAA rulings.

The April 3 order addresses most of the concerns and will be a beacon of hope for the NCAA, with the governing body struggling to enforce its rulings of late. NCAA chairman Charlie Baker appreciated President Trump’s order and interest in improving the current situation with sports at the collegiate level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker said, “This action is a significant step forward, and we appreciate the Administration’s interest and attention to these issues. Stabilizing college athletics for student-athletes still requires a permanent, bipartisan federal legislative solution, so we look forward to continuing to work alongside the Administration and Congress to enact targeted legislation with the support of student-athlete leaders from all three divisions… Cleaning up some of that stuff (eligibility battles in court), which would be really hard for us to do on our own, is the sort of thing that I think there’s a lot of people in D.C. who think it would be a good idea.”

Charles Bediako’s verdict was a rare positive for the NCAA, and even in that case, the Tuscaloosa Court initially granted Bediako a TRO, which enabled the center to feature for the Alabama Crimson Tide for a few games. This order will help restore the NCAA’s powers, and players will no longer be able to take legal routes to undermine the governing body, provided Congress passes the legislation.

In the present moment, the executive order is not fully enforceable. But it will put pressure on Congress to pass legislation for the order, especially if coaches like John Calipari voice their support for the changes listed in the order.