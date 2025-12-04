John Calipari Silences Critics as Arkansas Hands Louisville First Loss of the Season

Creating records has been part of John Calipari’s identity from day one. Everywhere he’s gone, success has followed. But after leaving Kentucky last season, following a tough stretch where he failed to reach the Sweet Sixteen since 2019, many fans started to wonder if he was still the same coach who had the Wildcats competing for championships throughout the 2010s.

Well, not only did he lead Arkansas to the Sweet 16 against all odds last season, but he’s now made even more history. His Razorbacks just took down the sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals 89–80, handing them their first loss of the season. And in the process, Calipari earned his first win over a top-10 team as Arkansas’ head coach.

With this win, Coach Cal also extends his dominant record against the Cardinals to 14–3 since 2010. The Hogs had already faced No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Duke earlier in the season, losing both in tight battles. But this time, Arkansas controlled the game from start to finish and never allowed Louisville to take the lead at any point.

Right from the start, Louisville struggled to deal with Arkansas’ length and athleticism, and it clearly threw them off. The Razorbacks came out firing with six straight points, and Brazile set the tone with 14 points in the first eight minutes. By the nine-minute mark, Arkansas had built a strong 23–17 lead and looked firmly in control. But it was only going to get worse for the Cardinals.

After a solid 7-of-15 start, the Cardinals suddenly went cold, hitting just two of their next 13 shots and only five of their final 21 attempts of the half. This opened the door for Arkansas to go on an 18–5 run, stretching the lead to as much as 19 with under four minutes left. John Calipari’s side headed into halftime firmly in control, up 47–29.

That early lead proved to be all Arkansas needed. The Razorbacks outrebounded Louisville 46–36, shot 42% from the field, and never let the Cardinals mount a real comeback. Five players scored in double figures, with Trevon Brazile leading the charge with 21 points.

But when asked about the game, Coach Cal pointed to one specific moment that he felt truly sealed the win for the 25th-ranked team in the country.

John Calipari on the Moment That Decided the Game

If there’s one thing Louisville fans dread, it’s facing a John Calipari-coached team. This was his 20th win against the Cardinals, but it didn’t come easy despite the dominance.

After shooting just 33% in the first half, Louisville came alive in the second, hitting 50% and trimming a 20-point deficit all the way down to 70–65 with eight minutes left. And then Trevon Brazile delivered the moment that truly saved the Razorbacks as per coach Cal.

“Trevon’s block out of nowhere. That, and again, you could say there’s a skill there. No, it isn’t. It’s a will to win. He just went up and said, ‘This kid ain’t making this basket,'” Calipari said. He was referring to Brazile’s huge block on Sananda Fru, who looked to have a clear path to a dunk. But the 6-foot-10 Brazile met the 6-foot-11 Fru at the rim, using his right hand to swat away the attempt and erase two crucial Louisville points.

With this win, Arkansas moved to 6–2 on the season, with both losses coming against top-10 opponents. The road ahead won’t get any easier, with Texas Tech and Houston on the schedule next. Calipari knows he needs this team to grow as the season goes on, and he’s determined to avoid the rough stretches they faced last year, including the 0–5 start in SEC play. That’s exactly why he lined up such a tough non-conference schedule.

Will this schedule help the Razorbacks reach a final four under the hall of famer coach? What do you think? Let us know in the comments down bekow!