John Calipari Singles Out 2 Freshmen for Pulling Arkansas out of Trouble vs Oklahoma

Arkansas has been searching for answers all season in tight moments, especially on the road. And on Tuesday night, when things started slipping away in the latest matchup of the No. 15-ranked Razorbacks against the Oklahoma Sooners, head coach John Calipari found not one but two.

In a back-and-forth battle at Lloyd Noble Center, the Razorbacks escaped with an 83–79 win over the Sooners, and coach Calipari didn’t hesitate to point out exactly who pulled the Razorbacks out of trouble when it mattered most.

During a post-game interview, when asked about how freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas have developed together since arriving on campus, John Calipari gave a revealing answer.

“I had a mother of a kid we’re recruiting, said I’m going to be honest with you. I never thought you get those two to play together. I can’t believe it. I don’t know how you did it. But that’s getting really good players to give up something to be about each other. That’s what we do… They grow to love each other and respect each other. And today, Meleek Thomas is the one that separated the game for us. We were struggling to get baskets, and he just drove and got them.”

Imago Jan 20, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-68. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Both Acuff and Thomas arrived at Arkansas with the kind of hype that usually comes with expectations and questions.

They weren’t just freshmen; they were rated five-star, Top-10 level recruits who had spent their entire careers being the centerpiece of every team they played for.

And because both are naturally ball-dominant guards, a narrative quickly formed that they might not be able to truly coexist. After all, critics believed there is only one basketball, so two elite alpha talents would eventually clash rather than complement each other. But against Oklahoma, that exact storyline flipped on its head.

Instead of competing for control, the two rookies ended up rescuing Arkansas together. Acuff put up 21 points and nine assists while keeping the offense organized when the Razorbacks struggled from deep. Thomas became the closer, exploding for 16 points, including 14 in the second half, and attacking the rim when Arkansas needed baskets the most.

What was once seen as a potential conflict turned into the perfect freshman partnership, with both stars proving they can shine without taking away from each other, and this can be dangerous for opponents in their upcoming games.

What’s next for John Calipari and the Razorbacks?

With this win, the Razorbacks have now improved to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference of the 2025-26 NCAA season. Most of the losses they have faced so far came against high-ranked opponents. However, to balance the scale, the Razorbacks have won many of their games against top-ranked teams as well. So there is no telling what their trajectory will look like in the upcoming games. So, if Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas keep up their dominance, it won’t just be surviving tight moments.

Imago Jan 20, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) dunks the ball during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-68. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

On the other hand, as a team, Arkansas is averaging nearly 90 points per game, while holding off its opponents to just 77.2.

For their next game, John Calipari’s squad will return to Bud Walton Arena to host the Kentucky Wildcats on January 31st. A game predicted to be in their favor with 58.2% by ESPN. After that, the Razorbacks will then face:

The Mississippi State Bulldogs on February 7th.

The LSU Tigers on February 10th.

The Auburn Tigers on February 14th.

With Kentucky looming next, Acuff and Thomas will have another chance to prove their dominance, especially against Mark Pope’s team. If they pass that test, it’s safe to say the Razorbacks will become one of the most dangerous teams in the country.