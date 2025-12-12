John Calipari Teases Looming Five- Star Decision Before Top 25 Clash Vs Texas Tech

For decades, the biggest recruits almost always landed at the same places — Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and the other blue blood programs. Then NIL changed everything, spreading talent more evenly than ever before. And one program taking full advantage is Arkansas, who brought in John Calipari, one of the greatest recruiters the sport has ever known. And now, he’s back to doing what he does best.

Landing five-star recruits is Coach Cal’s specialty, and he proved that from his very first season by bringing in Boogie Fland and Karter Knox. His 2025 class is no different, headlined by five-stars Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. And to no one’s surprise, a John Calipari Arkansas class still hasn’t fallen outside the top five on 247Sports.

To make sure that streak continues, the Razorbacks are now in the mix for five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. He’s regarded as one of the nation’s best, ranking No. 7 overall in the 2026 class, No. 3 at shooting guard, and the top prospect in Virginia, according to Rivals’ industry rankings. As per 247 Sports, he’s the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.

Right now, John Calipari’s 2026 class sits at No. 23 in the country, highlighted by No. 12 JJ Andrews and No. 37 Abdou Toure, per 247Sports. But adding Jordan Smith Jr. would push Arkansas right back into the top five once again. But the Razorbacks won’t get him without a fight. Jon Scheyer and Duke are right there in the mix.

In fact, for most of the recruiting period, the belief was that Duke would almost certainly land him. “Duke has long been the school I have heard the most associated with,” On3’s Jamie Shaw said. “Throughout the process, however, Arkansas has continued to pick up steam. Syracuse is another school I have heard mentioned with Smith. Right now, everyone I am talking to is watching Duke, but they are also keeping an eye on John Calipari.”

This latest development comes after John Calipari and assistant coach Chin Coleman were in Fairfax, Va., on Thursday evening to meet the Paul VI Catholic (VA) star. Smith Jr. has already released a top five of Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Indiana, but he appears to be narrowing things down according to Sports Illustrated.

The combo guard, who attends the same high school as current Blue Devils Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba once did, averaged 19.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1 block per game during the recent EYBL season, according to Duke Wire. Adding him would be a huge win for Arkansas.

But for now, the focus shifts to the current season, where Arkansas has a big matchup coming up against No. 16 Texas Tech at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

So…

Can John Calipari’s Arkansas beat Texas Tech?

The Razorbacks will head into the American Airlines Center with plenty of motivation. Texas Tech was the team that crushed their Cinderella run in the big dance last season, wiping out a 16-point second-half deficit and stealing an 85–83 overtime win in San Francisco.

John Calipari’s team enters this rematch with momentum on its side. Arkansas went 2–0 last week, highlighted by a win over then–No. 6 Louisville — their first ranked victory of the season and something the Red Raiders still don’t have. When you look at the numbers, Arkansas appears stronger offensively, averaging 87.6 points per game compared to Texas Tech’s 81.4. Defensively, Arkansas gives up 71 a night while Texas Tech allows 70. On paper, these teams are nearly identical.

But stats don’t tell the whole story, which is why ESPN has Texas Tech winning at 54.4%. Why? To understand that, you have to go back to the Duke game where Cam Boozer single-handedly took over, dropping 35 points. On that night, Arkansas refused to double-team him and instead relied on Nick Pringle and Trevon Brazile to slow down the McDonald’s All-American. It didn’t work.

Facing JT Toppin, one of the top players in the country, will put John Calipari in a familiar dilemma. Will the Hogs handle it better this time? That’s the question